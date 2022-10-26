Deebo Samuel and Multiple 49ers Held out of Wednesday's Practice

It just wouldn't be a 49ers practice without several players missing.

Deebo Samuel is being held out of Wednesday's practice as he nurses a hamstring injury. Samuel sustained the injury following the loss to the Chiefs and it became bothersome when we he showed up to the facility on Monday.

Other players being held out of practice are Dre Greenlaw (calf), Kyle Juszczyk (finger), Arik Armstead (foot), Jauan Jennings (hamstring), and Samson Ebukam (Achilles tendinitis). Jason Verrett will also be limited after the 49ers officially activated him off Injured Reserve.

Samuel missing practice puts his status to play against the Rams up in the air. He will need to be up for Friday's practice to have a chance, but soft tissue injuries are always tricky. And with a player who does so much for the 49ers, he is a player that they cannot afford to lose. If he is not able to go for Thursday's practice, then it would probably be best for the 49ers to hold him out of this game.

I know that the 49ers need to win against the Rams to avoid another 3-5 start to the season, but a loss isn't the end of the world for them. It certainly makes it a tougher uphill climb for a playoff push, but so does losing Samuel for the season. Luckily, their acquisition of Christian McCaffrey looks better now should Samuel miss this game.

McCaffrey will need to pick up the slack, as unfair it is for a player who just arrived, if Samuel is out. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference that the full playbook will be available to McCaffrey, so it is a full go on McCaffrey being the lead star in the offense.