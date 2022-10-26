Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel and Multiple 49ers Held out of Wednesday's Practice

The 49ers are holding Deebo Samuel out of Wednesday's practice as he deals with a hamstring injury.

It just wouldn't be a 49ers practice without several players missing.

Deebo Samuel is being held out of Wednesday's practice as he nurses a hamstring injury. Samuel sustained the injury following the loss to the Chiefs and it became bothersome when we he showed up to the facility on Monday. 

Other players being held out of practice are Dre Greenlaw (calf), Kyle Juszczyk (finger), Arik Armstead (foot), Jauan Jennings (hamstring), and Samson Ebukam (Achilles tendinitis). Jason Verrett will also be limited after the 49ers officially activated him off Injured Reserve.

Samuel missing practice puts his status to play against the Rams up in the air. He will need to be up for Friday's practice to have a chance, but soft tissue injuries are always tricky. And with a player who does so much for the 49ers, he is a player that they cannot afford to lose. If he is not able to go for Thursday's practice, then it would probably be best for the 49ers to hold him out of this game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I know that the 49ers need to win against the Rams to avoid another 3-5 start to the season, but a loss isn't the end of the world for them. It certainly makes it a tougher uphill climb for a playoff push, but so does losing Samuel for the season. Luckily, their acquisition of Christian McCaffrey looks better now should Samuel miss this game.

McCaffrey will need to pick up the slack, as unfair it is for a player who just arrived, if Samuel is out. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference that the full playbook will be available to McCaffrey, so it is a full go on McCaffrey being the lead star in the offense.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_16469087
News

Will the 49ers Activate Jason Verrett off Injured Reserve by the Deadline?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
My Post-1 (49)
News

Why the 49ers' Loss to the Chiefs was their Little Big Horn

By Ted Hazelrig
My Post-1 (48)
News

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 7

By Waruna Perera
USATSI_19288935
News

Deebo Samuel Pulled His Hamstring Against the Chiefs

By Grant Cohn
My Post-1 (46)
News

Did the Chiefs Show That the 49ers Have an Overrated Defense?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
My Post-1 (34)
Game Day

49ers 23, Chiefs 44: Grades

By Grant Cohn
USATSI_19288939
Game Day

49ers Fail to Exact Super Bowl Revenge in 23-44 Loss to Chiefs

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
My Post-1 (31)
News

49ers vs. Chiefs Week 7 Live Blog

By Grant Cohn