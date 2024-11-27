Deebo Samuel Says the 49ers are Better than their 5-6 Record

All 49ers

Deebo Samuel probably is the most disappointing player on the most disappointing team in the NFL through 12 weeks.

Nov 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel probably is the most disappointing player on the most disappointing team in the NFL through 12 weeks.

Despite their injuries, the 49ers still have far too much talent to be under .500. And Samuel in particular has too much talent to have just 42 yards from scrimmage in the past two games, both losses.

Here's what Samuel said about the team's performance and his performance Wednesday in the locker room.

SAMUEL: "We don't pay attention to what's going on outside the locker room. The energy is where it needs to be. Our backs are against the wall, but at the end of the day they're kind of not. We still can win our division. We just take it day by day and need to get these wins under our belt. Got to change things around for sure."

Q: Your stats the past two games haven't been up to your standard. Are you happy with the way you're playing?

SAMUEL: "I'm not going to speak on that."

Q: With how close the division is, does that take away the feeling of having your back against the wall because you're just a game out of first?

SAMUEL: "We still look at is as our backs against the wall because at the end of the day we're 5-6 right now and we're better than what the record shows, for sure. Yeah our backs our against the wall, but at the end of the day we're one game away from winning our division. So we keep that in our heads, but at the end of the day you still want to stack wins."

