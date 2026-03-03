Why the Trade Market for 49ers QB Mac Jones is Silent

It's quiet. A little too quiet.

That is what the trade market has been like for the San Francisco 49ers regarding Mac Jones, per The Athletic. At this point in the offseason, the 49ers should've had suitors for Jones.

The NFL scouting combine serves as the initial point of contact for trade talks, especially as free agency approaches. Jones is an enticing player for a quarterback-needy team to trade for.

He proved himself to be a starting-caliber quarterback when he helped the 49ers win five games last season. Jones would be an upgrade for a handful of teams right now.

Yet, there seems to be no traction on a trade for him.

What the silence for Mac Jones means

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

That can mean a couple of things. The first is that the 49ers are seriously drawing a line in the sand with teams looking to trade for him.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were adamant at their season-ending press conference that Jones was expected back in 2026. Because of how adamant they are, acquiring Jones would take a lot.

The 49ers shouldn't give up Jones for anything less than a second-round pick. Even then, it depends on where that pick is placed. If it is a top-10 pick in the second, then by all means trade Jones.

If it is near the end, making it essentially a third-round pick, they're better off retaining him. He has more value to them in 2026 than any late second-round pick would.

Teams in the market for a quarterback may have found that or realized that early on, so they're not even trying to negotiate with the 49ers for Jones.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) after scoring a touchdown during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another reason Jones' market is quiet is that there are several options for quarterback-needy teams to choose from. There's Malik Willis, who is a free agent.

Kyler Murray is bound to get released or traded. Derek Carr is reportedly coming out of retirement. Tyson Bagent, backup on the Chicago Bears, could get dealt.

There are plenty of options for teams to choose from instead of giving up heavy draft capital to the 49ers. All of these could be contributing to Jones' silent trade market.

And that's perfectly fine. The 49ers want to keep Jones, and they're right for it. Brock Purdy is a sneaky injury-prone player. Jones just proved why having an adequate backup is crucial.

Barring a sudden change up until the NFL draft, Jones will remain with the 49ers.