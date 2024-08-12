All 49ers

Deommodore Lenoir on Renardo Green: "He's Gonna be a Playmaker"

49ers rising star cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir had a lot of high praise for rookie Renardo Green.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (DB11) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rookie cornerback Renardo Green has a chance to be a starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

Green has seen his fair share of reps with the starters and is developing into a cornerback that can play inside-and-out. It's a method the 49ers like to conduct with players they believe are capable of doing so. For Green, it's a tough uphill climb to learn, but it's his best chance to see the field.

One player who is familiar with how Green is being developed is rising star Deommodore Lenoir. He, like Green, were exclusive outside cornerbacks in college. Once they joined the 49ers, they started to see reps at nickel. It's something that Green can benefit from in following Lenoir's footsteps.

"He's gonna be nice," said Lenoir. "I can't wait for him, for everything to slow down for him because he's already got the intangibles to be great. He just needs more reps. Kind of like how I was when I first came. Everything was moving kind of fast, but eventually it'll slow down and I know he's gonna be a playmaker."

All Green needs is the time and the reps to get it all down. Once he does, then the game should, as Lenoir says, slow down for him. That will do so much for him to start playing more relaxed and confidently. The best part of all of this is that should Green begin to falter, he has Lenoir right there that can easily pick him back up.

Lenoir knows the path that Green is undergoing all too well. Having someone that Green can look to should he struggle can resonate with him deeply. It's all about maintaining a high-level of confidence for him. The moment that begins to drop will be when he starts to create doubt within himself and be a liability on defense.

Confidence is such an emphasis for him because the 49ers are placing a lot of pressure on him. They are trotting him out at two positions with the potential to start on one of the top defenses in the NFL. And now that Isaac Yiadom is nursing an ankle injury, the chances are good for Green to be the starter.

He certainly has an opportunity in front of him to become one. It's all about if he can become that "playmaker" that Lenoir believes he can be.

