Difficult Draft Calls for the 49ers: Weapons vs. Trenches
The 49ers enter this draft needing stars while also searching for identity, who they are and how they’ll win. That leads to decisions on a deeper level than selecting the best player available.
CHARACTER: Mike Green
Mike Green, the player, answers every question. The Marshall edge is the NCAA leader in sacks with 17, is recognized by draft analysts as having the deepest arsenal of pass rush moves, can play the run and the pass. When K.J. Wright of the Niners coaching staff worked with him at Mobile he was impressed by Green’s work ethic and desire to improve, calling him a student of the game.
Green, the person, is surrounded by questions. Allegations of stalking in high school and sexual assault in college. He denies both, but it could show a pattern, and he left Virginia for Marshall after the assault allegations surfaced.
Sexual allegations were made against San Diego State Punter Matt Araiza, the Punt God. Buffalo released him and it took a year to clear his name. He now punts for the Chiefs. Other draft examples can show that the allegations proved to be true. Vetting is essential.
On the field, Green should be the choice at 11. But the draft decision is about more than that, and the Niners will need to do an exhaustive vetting of him. If they were to draft Green, what would be the reaction of the women in the Niners fan base? The vetting would need to answer every question.
TRAITS VS. PERFORMANCE: Shemar Stewart
The 49ers just extended a 30 visit invite to Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart. Traits he’s all-world, stats he’s the invisible man. 4.5 career sacks. Niner DL Coach Kris Kocurek can say I made Ziggy Ansah a star from all traits no stats, I can do it with Stewart. But recent draft history can point to Drake Jackson and Robert Beal Jr. and call that into question.
Green vs. Stewart has to factor in competition, but two stats stand out beyond pressures and sacks. Green had a missed tackle rate of 14.9% this year, Stewart a dangerously high 23.5%. On defensive stops, tackles at the line of scrimmage or behind the line, Green a best in the draft class 49, Stewart an anemic 15. Green makes plays. Stewart has the clay, but Kocurek would have his hands full coaching him up from scratch.
The Niners also gave a 30 visit to Georgia edge Mykel Williams. He played the season hurt, but had a slow 40 healthy at Indy in 4.77 and is another traits not stats player. In my stream with The Coach this week he made a brilliant point. Williams is already 6-5/267 and he doesn’t turn 21 until late June. Within two years when his body fills out, he’s no longer an edge he’ll have to go inside. I would rather draft an edge that stays there.
Some are hoping for Georgia LB/Edge Jalon Walker to fall to the Niners, but Carolina has been rumored for months to want him at 8.
The vetting of Green casts a long shadow heading into this draft. It may decide the pick at 11.
WEAPONS VS. TRENCHES: Kyle Shanahan
When the 49ers inevitably draft a RB and TE, fans demanding trench picks will groan. Shanahan has a case to make though. The Niners top playmakers on offense are a 29-year-old Christian McCaffrey and a 31-year-old George Kittle when the season begins.
The draft is loaded at both positions. The Shanahan offense has had its greatest success when those two positions are at their peak, further making the case for early picks.
A tight end could go at 11, Penn State’s Tyler Warren. The Jets like him at 7, New Orleans at 9, and Chicago at 10 so he's unlikely to last to 11. A back could go at 43, Shanahan’s dream back Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson. However, the Bears have two picks in front of the Niners and could take Henderson ahead of them. Shanahan also likes Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr., who can go from pick 70-90, possibly requiring a trade up from their pick at 100.
Some have talked up Central Florida RB R.J. Harvey, but I’d like to see the Niners get out of the habit of drafting 24-year-old rookie backs and receivers after taking two last year.
REALITY VS. PERCEPTION: Kelvin Banks Jr.
The Niners are reportedly high on Banks. I am not and have been annoyingly vocal about it. To me Banks would be Mike McGlinchey 2.0. Forcing a position, claiming the player could move to LT in the NFL, only to discover nope, he can’t. That was McGlinchey, imo that’s Banks.
Banks can be an All-Pro guard, but at left tackle, I believe he’d be a mistake. Waist bender, lunger, balance issues, recovery issues, finishing issues, and arm issues. He belongs inside, put him on an island in the league at LT and it’s FAFO.
The only reason to draft Banks at 11 is under the theory that he could move to LT and replace Trent Williams. Just one problem with that, he can’t play LT in the NFL. And therefore, you don’t pick a guard at 11.
READING INTO THE 30 VISITS
Based on who’s been invited so far, my educated guess is the first two picks are defensive line. They are evaluating tackles and edges in volume in the 1st and the 2nd and are preparing for either order. My next guess is they pick Shemar Stewart at edge and Ohio State DL Tyleik Williams at DT. Meh. A project with no stats and a boulder with no pass rush. If the vetting clears Green, a huge if, I’d pick him at 11. 43 it’s who’s there. Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Henderson, or the best DT on the board, I like T.J. Sanders and Darius Alexander.