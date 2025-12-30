How 49ers' Brock Purdy suddenly has become an elite quarterback

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing at the absolute peak of his powers right now.

Purdy has long been considered a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. But December 2025 elevated him to a higher tier and may have cemented his status as the league’s best, based on his performances against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears.

The numbers behind Brock Purdy’s December surge

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 49ers are now 12–4 on the season, with Purdy leading San Francisco to a win in every game since returning from extended time off due to a turf toe injury.

Even after admitting he played through the injury for the remainder of the season, Purdy is posting numbers that match or exceed his 2023 campaign, when he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first year as a starter.

This season, he has elevated his game and addressed past weaknesses, becoming one of the most dangerous weapons in the league. He recorded four interceptions in his first two games, and now months on, it was clear the front office tried to rush him back.

His back was against the wall when he returned, and while he delivered, expectations rose as the 49ers closed in on a playoff berth. He then produced his best passer rating of the season against the Titans, posting a 140.3 rating with three touchdown passes.

Critics still downplayed the performance, citing the Titans’ subpar roster. But with a playoff spot secured, Purdy found another gear against the Colts on Monday Night Football, shedding the weight of disastrous past outings on that stage. He threw five touchdown passes, lifted the offense in every phase, from commanding the huddle to delivering pinpoint-accurate throws, and became the first 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana to throw five touchdowns in a regular-season game.

Moreover, he replicated the feat against the Bears in the highest-stakes game the 49ers had faced at Levi's Stadium since overcoming the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. The numbers were just as exceptional. Despite a disastrous pick-six in the first 15 seconds, Purdy recovered and delivered an all-around masterclass in passing, scrambling, and rushing touchdowns. He threw five touchdowns once again, becoming the first 49ers quarterback ever to accomplish this in back-to-back games. It's also important to note he didn't have George Kittle and Trent Williams in this match - two of the 49ers' biggest stars.

A win over Seattle could secure the NFC No. 1 seed, but Purdy will need strong support from the defense to succeed without the weight of the game on him alone.

This is, without a doubt, Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers.

