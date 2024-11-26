All 49ers

Emmanuel Acho Rips 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

People are beginning to lose confidence in Kyle Shanahan.

Grant Cohn

Nov 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan calls out during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The latest person to take him to task is former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho. Throughout the years, Acho has been mostly complimentary of Shanahan and the 49ers. But this year has been different.

"It's the most disappointing season of the Kyle Shanahan Era," Acho said. "Kyle Shanahan looks like he has mismanaged the staff, he mas mismanaged the roster and he has mismanaged the offense. I'll first start with the staff. You fired Steve Wilks because there was a lack of a personality and personnel fit. But he had the no. 3 defense in football, and now Nick Sorensen has the (20th) best defense in football. On Sunday, the Niners allowed 38 points in a regular season game for the first time in 37 games since the Kansas City Chiefs did so on Oct. 23 of 2022. So you mismanaged the staff. Now, let's talk about the players. You and Brandon Aiyuk, y'all had this tension, so much so that we saw him taking off his shorts at practice because they were the wrong color, he wants to get paid, he doesn't get paid, Deebo Samuel is choking long snappers during a game and nothing is spoken about it. You mismanaged the staff and you mismanaged the roster. Now lastly, the offense. In a world where the Detroit Lions are running up scoreboards and running a ton of trick plays, in a world where offenses are changing protections, in a world where quarterbacks and players are being protected, this offense looks stagnant. This is the most disappointing season considering expectations of the Kyle Shanahan Era, and I don't believe it's close."

Acho is 100 percent correct. And I would add some things to what he said.

Shanahan mismanaged the salary cap when he gave Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk mega extensions. And Shanahan has mismanaged McCaffrey's playing time to the detriment of the team since he returned from bilateral Achilles tendonitis.

I'm sure there's more. Shanahan is having a very bad year.

