Brandon Aiyuk posts alarming video speeding past 49ers facility

This is scary.

Brandon Aiyuk just posted a video of himself speeding past Levi's Stadium. On the dash, you can see numbers exceeding 100. It's unclear whether the dash is showing miles per hour or kilometers per hour. Either way, he's driving dangerously fast on a city street right next to the stadium of his soon-to-be former employer.

For the past month, the 49ers have hinted that Aiyuk is unwell. When a reporter asked Shanahan if he's concerned about Aiyuk, Shanahan said that his press conference was not the forum to talk about something like that.

We also learned that the 49ers voided the guarantees in Aiyuk's contract because he skipped offseason rehabilitation assignments and would not communicate with the team. Just this week, Shanahan revealed that he hasn't spoken to Aiyuk much since he injured his knee last July.

It's unclear why Aiyuk is acting so erratically. Perhaps he's still distraught about the 49ers' voiding his guarantees. Or, maybe his erratic behavior began back in 2024. We don't yet know the full details.

All we know is that Aiyuk is still in the Bay Area, and he just posted a frightening video of himself driving recklessly. Yesterday, he posted a video of himself dancing in Jamba Juice, and the title of the video read, "When the CTE kicks in."

Aiyuk seems like he needs help right now. Nothing about this situation is funny. He seems like he's a danger to himself and potentially others if he's speeding around Santa Clara.

Hopefully, the 49ers, his agent, his family and his friends already have reached out to him and found him. He should not be alone. He's clearly going through something extremely serious and needs all the help he can get from loved ones and people who sincerely wish the best for him.

I imagine the 49ers have bitter feelings after giving Aiyuk so much money for him to walk away from the team, but it's possible he's mentally unwell. It would be nice for them to find a way to help Aiyuk despite his recent behavior.

The end of Aiyuk's tenure with the 49ers has been tragic. Who knows, this could be the end of his NFL career as well. But this could be a matter of life and death, not just football.

Anyone who has the ability to contact Aiyuk, I emplore you to do so immediately.

