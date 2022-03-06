Salary cap space should be fairly plentiful for the 49ers in free agency.

However, just because they have the space does not mean they should splurge on players that don’t warrant the value. There will still be some players they can target for a cheap price.

Here are five cost-effective free agents the 49ers should target.

Dante Fowler Jr.

There is no such thing as having too many pass rushers. And with plenty of quality defensive linemen set to be free agents from the 49ers, they will need to look more serviceable players cheaply again. Dante Fowler Jr. can be that player. Now, Fowler hasn’t been effective the past two seasons. But then again, who has with the Falcons? It is because his stock is so low that makes him attractive. I wouldn’t expect anything more than the $2 million to $4 million range.

The last time he was solid was with the Rams in 2019, when he put up 11.5 sacks. Putting him in the hands of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could be just what he needs to revitalize himself. Plus, he’ll be accompanied by plenty of other adequate players on the front, which will give him looks and opportunities that he didn’t get with the Falcons. If Fowler can find his way, he could be the 2022 Arden Key.

Marlon Mack

The 49ers had a bit of interest in Marlon Mack at the trade deadline last season. It was more so due diligence on the Niners’ part, but you don’t conduct it unless you have some interest in a player. Now that Mack is a free agent, the 49ers can easily bring him in without forfeiting draft capital. Mack would be a solid signing for depth as the running back room can certainly use it.

At one stretch during the season, the 49ers were reeling in players from all over to fill in the position. Literally every player went down at some point during the season. The 49ers need to add depth regardless of if they bring Raheem Mostert and/or Jeff Wilson back. Mack was a 1,000 yard rusher just two seasons ago, so he’s certainly a quality player to add in rotation. But he might not be so keen to it since that is why he wanted out of Indianapolis in the first place. Maybe the fact that he knows he’s going to a great running offense that will surely rotate their players along with availability issues with others that will entice to sign.

Zay Jones

Tapping into the vertical game with Trey Lance’s arm is going to be utilized next season. But the 49ers lack a true deep threat wide receiver. Zay Jones is a player that could fill in that role to aid in stretching defenses downfield. With the Raiders last season, Jones put up 47 catches on 546 yards for a touchdown. His average depth of target was 14 yards, so he excels from intermediate to deep routes.

Jones’ stats would’ve looked better had Derek Carr hit him on the money on a few plays deep last season. Perhaps he will have better luck with Lance throwing the ball. Jones should not cost that much. I would expect no more than $3 million, which would be worth the added element of a deep threat. Jones accumulated most of those numbers as the second best reciever on the Raiders due to injuries and other unfortunate circumstances. So imagine how efficient he would be behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Jones made $4.5 million last year, so he may not be that cheap, but he wouldn’t be bad to kick the price up a bit if it means helping Lance.

Desmond King II

K’Waun Williams and the 49ers could decide to move on from one another, so there will be a vacancy at nickelback if it comes to pass. Desmond King is a player who would a pretty decent signing. He had a fair season with the Texans last year and offers punt returner ability. There is a potential high ceiling to hit with King as he once was a prominent coverage player who can also play the run well. With the 49ers, he could possibly find that return to prominence.

His cost is the trickiest of all the players I’m listing here. King signed with the Texans on a one-year deal for $3 million last year, so I would expect he wants more security and a bit of a pay raise. So if he costs, let’s say two-years for $7 million or $8 million, then it is a low enough cost to afford given the salary cap space the 49ers will have available. But like with Zay Jones, he wouldn't be bad to kick the salary a bit higher.

Will Dissly

The cheapest player on this list is definitely tight end Will Dissly formerly of the Seahawks. Dissly in his first two seasons looked poised to be a reliable receiver to Russell Wilson, but injuries and a crowded receiver room have seen him fall out of favor. Dissly could be had for $2 million and would be worth the investment.

Signing him provides a contingency for when George Kittle most likely gets injured next year. He is capable as a receiver and best part of all is he excels as a run blocker. Plus, Kyle Shanahan could trot him out along with Kittle for something intriguing and new. Adding a solid backup for Kittle would be wise given his injury history and Dissly would be a nice addition at his cost.