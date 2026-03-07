49ers Post-Combine Mock Draft: Focusing on the Trenches

What the Niners decide to do with Trent Williams likely determines where they go in the first round of the draft. Extend Williams, draft a receiver at 27, let him go, draft his replacement.

The decision comes down to who makes it. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch want to keep Williams given poor options in free agency and projects in the draft. Paraag Marathe likely doesn’t want to pay top of the market money to a 37-year-old without a senior discount.

Marathe has done this before, and it led to severe draft mistakes. Trent Brown wanted too much money; he was traded, and they picked his replacement in Mike McGlinchey, with Derwin James on the board. DeForest Buckner wanted too much money; he was traded, and they picked Javon Kinlaw to replace him when they were in position to take Tristan Wirfs.

I expect history to repeat itself. Marathe decides the money is too much and they draft Williams’ replacement.

This mock predicts what I expect the Niners to do in the draft. The next column will be on the moves I would make instead.

First Round

Last year’s draft was handed to Robert Saleh, with the first five picks going to defense. My expectation is Shanahan will see this draft as his; therefore, offense is prioritized with the first pick, edge can wait.

At tackle, who is on the board at 27? The latest mock from draft guru Dane Brugler of The Athletic has nearly all of them gone. I think one will slip through to 27 that the Niners will be interested in.

27. Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) OT 6-6/325

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His family emigrated to the US from Nigeria as a teenager; Iheanachor only started playing football in junior college. A great athlete running a 4.91 40 with a 1.73 10 split at his size, but he’s raw.

Iheanachor took well to coaching at Mobile and impressed in the Senior Bowl. He plays with too high a pad level and needs technique work everywhere, but has the physical tools to be an impact player down the road.

The tackle options at 27 per most mocks are Iheanachor and Utah’s Caleb Lomu. Given the Niners didn’t send a scout to BYU-Utah, I think they aren’t interested in Lomu. With free agency and player cuts such as Detroit’s Taylor Decker, nearly all of them are high 60s pass protection, low 60s run blocking per PFF. Meh.

Second Round

History repeats in the 2nd as Shanahan moves up for the receiver he wants. The Niners deal Mac Jones and 58 to the Jets for 44 and a conditional 3rd to 4th round pick in 2027 based on games started and stats.

44. Germie Bernard (Alabama) WR 6-1/209

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This pick is linked to free agency. If the Niners sign Romeo Doubs as rumored, then Bernard or Antonio Williams is in play with this pick. If they bring back Deebo Samuel and don't sign an X receiver, then Louisville's Chris Bell is the choice.

Bernard has position versatility as a Z or slot receiver that gets off the line, runs sharp routes, separates, and gets YAC. He has 28 missed forced tackles in two years. Excellent hands with a drop rate of just 1.5%, high IQ, and an outstanding run blocker. 862 yards with 7 TDs. He checks all of the boxes.

Third Round

With the primary holes addressed on offense, this pick turns to defense.

92. Joshua Josephs (Tennessee) Edge 6-3/242

Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joseph has get off, speed to power, bend, and a huge wingspan. Raheem Morris wants speed and length with turnovers; Josephs has six forced fumbles career.

Remaining Picks

127. Logan Jones (Iowa) C 6-3/300

Athletic, strong, finishes well. His 4.59 20 shuttle at Indy will catch Shanahan’s interest.

133. Will Lee III (Texas A&M) DB 6-2/189

Strong against the run and pass, elite traits, fast closer, ball skills (22 PBUs, 4 INTs career).

138. J’Mari Taylor (Virginia) RB 5-10/205

Decisive, run/catch threat, great contact balance and YAC, over 1,000 yards and 14 TDs.

171. Jakobe Thomas (Miami) S 6-1/211

Run/pass, blitzer, aggressive, playmaker (6 PBU /5 INT this year, 6 forced fumbles career).

External free agent signings: Romeo Doubs (GB) WR, Kaden Elliss (Atl) LB, Derek Barnett (Hou) Edge, Sheldon Rankins (Hou) DT.