All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Five Things to Know About Jalen Hurd

Grant Cohn

Jalen Hurd missed his entire rookie season with a broken back, but could become a starting wide receiver for the 49ers in 2020.

His competition is Brandon Aiyuk, a rookie who will have an abbreviated offseason to learn the 49ers offense. Kendrick Bourne, a former undrafted free agent who started zero games last season. And Dante Pettis. I don’t need to say anything about Pettis. You already know.

If Hurd stays healthy, he could be the favorite to start opposite Deebo Samuel at wide receiver in the regular-season opener.

Here are five things to know about Hurd.

1. Hurd was a top-5 running back in the country during high school.

He grew up in Henderson, Tennessee. And his junior season, he rushed for 3,357 yards and won Tennessee’s Mr. Football Award -- he was a prodigy. A 6’4” running back who bulldozed poor high-school defenders. He seemed like the second coming of Eddie George, who played for the Tennessee Titans when Hurd was growing up. Hurd wanted to be like George.

After Hurd’s junior season, he received scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame, to name a few. But he decided to stay close to home and attend Tennessee.

Hurd’s senior season of high school, he played one game, then shut himself down for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury. He wanted to make sure he was healthy for the start of the college football season.

2. Hurd was fantastic during his first two seasons at Tennessee.

He started as a true freshman in the SEC, the most violent conference, and rushed for 899 yards and five touchdowns. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns. He looked like a future NFL running back.

But in 2016, after seven games, Hurd suffered a concussion and decided he didn’t want to play running back any more. Decided he wanted to play wide receiver instead. Understandable. Wide receivers generally make more money than running backs, and running backs typically suffer more concussions than wide receivers.

But Tennessee’s coaching staff refused to allow Hurd to change positions -- they recruited him to play running back. So he shut himself down for the rest of the season and transferred to Baylor to play wide receiver. Meaning he sat out half of 2016 and all of 2017.

3. Hurd was a starting wide receiver for Baylor in 2018.

It was his first season as a wide receiver, and he led Baylor in catches (69) and receiving yards (946). He was a natural.

But late in the season, he injured his knee against Texas Tech. He returned to the game and finished it, but did not play the following week in Baylor’s bowl game. Instead, Hurd shut himself down and had knee surgery so he’d be ready for the NFL season.

4. Hurd played well in training camp and preseason with the 49ers.

They drafted him in Round 3, and he missed OTAs and minicamp, but returned for training camp and played extremely well for 14 days. Blocked hard and ran hard after catches. Looked like a future starting wide receiver who could play some running back, too.

Until he suffered a stress fracture in his back. The 49ers hoped he would return after three weeks, but Hurd missed the entire season. Didn’t want to travel or even sit in meetings -- the mere act of sitting hurt him. So he spent hardly any time with the 49ers as a rookie.

Let’s recap.

2013: missed all but one game.

2016: missed all but seven games.

2017: missed the entire season.

2018: missed the final game.

2019: missed the entire season.

Lots of time off for a 24-year old trying to make a career in the NFL.

5. The 49ers finally cleared Hurd’s back this offseason.

He’s healthy enough to train and practice with the 49ers, whenever the government allows.

But will Hurd stay healthy for the whole season?

Hurd hasn’t made it through a season healthy since 2015, half a decade ago. His body began to break down in high school.

The 49ers still hope Hurd can become a dependable, starting-caliber wide receiver, but they can’t count on him. Not with his track record. Anything he gives them during his career would be a bonus.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC Top 5 Power Rankings

Here are the top-five teams in the NFC.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er

Why the 49ers Probably will Release Dee Ford after 2020

Dee Ford had knee tendinitis, and the 49ers can release in 2021 and pay just $4.8 million in dead salary cap.

Grant Cohn

by

Sscl

Dee Ford had Offseason Knee Surgery to Repair "Severe Tendinitis"

49ers defensive end Dee Ford said he had an offseason operation to treat severe knee tendinitis, and he feels better, but not 100 percent.

Grant Cohn

Former CFL DB Chris Edwards Could Provide 49ers a Quality Strong Safety

49ers safety Chris Edwards has a chance to make the final roster as a reserve.

Maverick Pallack

by

mosique2003

Why Daniel Brunskill Should Start at Right Guard

Here are three reasons why offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill should start at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Looking Back at Nick Bosa's Rookie Year and Where he Can Improve in 2020

Here's why 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa could get even better in 2020.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

MERL49erforlife

"Award Bet" Examination: Brandon Aiyuk's OROY Odds

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is a long shot to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Nick_Newman

Will Daniel Brunskill be the 49ers' Starting Right Guard?

Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton will compete to become the 49ers starting right guard, but Brunskill is the favorite.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five Things to Know About Tom Compton

Here are five interesting facts about right guard Tom Compton, whom the 49ers signed in 2020.

Grant Cohn

How the 49ers Defense will Change in 2020

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will unveil a new version of the 49ers defense in 2020

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55