Former 49er Charvarius Ward Looks Revitalized With the Colts
Former 49ers CB Charvarius Ward looked refreshed and upbeat in his introductory press conference with the Colts.
That newfound feeling led him to leave the 49ers in free agency. Ward wanted to revitalize with a new team far away from Santa Clara, a city that holds dark, traumatic memories for him.
It was only one press conference, but the answers, tone, and expressions from Ward feel like he is in a positive state now with his new team.
“Definitely had to get out there, man,’’ Ward said. “It was hard every day. Mentally, I was in Texas with my family. Physically, I was in Santa Clara with the 49ers. You’ve got to be where your feet are.
"I wasn’t where my feet were last season. I definitely needed a fresh start. Like I said, I’m excited, thankful, happy, blessed, all the good things to be here. Hopefully, it’s going to be a great spot for me.’’
Ward gave the 49ers two astounding years when he signed as a free agent in 2022. He ended up having the best year of his career in 2023 where he earned an All-Pro honor.
Ward will go down as one of the best free agent signings in the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. His departure will sting the 49ers as he was a beloved player in the locker room.
No one wanted to see him leave at all, but his departure from the 49ers was necessary and supported. He gets the deal he desired and most importantly the restart he needed.
Seeing him gain his happiness again is all the team and fans could hope for.