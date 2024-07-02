Former 49ers S Tashaun Gipson Suspended 6 Games for PEDs
I guess we know who won't be the 49ers' free safety this season.
The NFL just suspended former 49ers free safety Tashaun Gipson for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gipson, who will turn 34 in August, was the 49ers' starting free safety each of the past two seasons. In that time, he intercepted 6 passes in 33 starts -- he was a legitimate ball hawk. But in the Super Bowl a few months ago, he lost track of a deep pass from Patrick Mahomes and gave up a 52-yard catch to Mecole Hardman. It was clear that Gipson was near the end of his career. Now he may not play again. Not the best way to go out.
In his place, the 49ers most likely will start second-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who intercepted three passes in just seven starts last season. He should be a clear and immediate upgrade over Gipson simply because he's younger. Those two produced similar athletic testing numbers when they entered the NFL Draft.
Next to Brown, the 49ers will start Talanoa Hufanga, a former All Pro strong safety who's coming off a torn ACL he suffered midway through last season. He is expected to be ready to start Week 1.
If Hufanga struggles to regain his All Pro form, the 49ers could conceivably sign Gipson after Week 6 if they desperately need another safety. But I'm guessing his career is over.