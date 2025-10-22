Fred Warner is finding ways to lead the 49ers even while he's injured
Just over a week ago, in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow when Fred Warner went down with a season-ending ankle injury.
Even though the 49ers won in Week 7, this injury remains one of the most severe setbacks for the team at a vital moment.
A few days later, after the Tampa defeat, he underwent successful surgery. But while most would take time to simply start recovering, Warner had other ideas.
Fred Warner travelled to Levi's to support the team
Remarkably, just days after undergoing surgery, Warner made the trip to support his team in their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, watching from the stands despite his recent injury.
He was shown on the big screen, cheering on the team alongside his family. Then, before the end of the game, he headed down to the tunnel to congratulate every player on the win. Talk about leadership.
And if showing up at the game wasn’t enough, Warner went a step further—surprising teammates by attending a Saturday film session, where he watched tape and offered words of encouragement to the locker room.
And while he’s unlikely to return this season in a playing role, it was a powerful reminder that the 49ers have a player deeply committed to the success of the entire organization.
He could have stayed at home, but instead, on the back of the biggest personal setback he’s faced in his whole career, not just with the 49ers but including his college career, he’s in and around the building even when he can barely walk.
Kyle Shanahan praises Fred Warner's leadership
Head coach Kyle Shanahan has really cultivated an environment where team leaders demonstrate this kind of behavior. It’s something that deserves recognition.
Warner’s determination to be present, even while battling pain and limited mobility, highlights the toughness and selflessness that Shanahan appreciates in his linebacker.
"I love having Fred here. I saw him on the scoreboard up there. It was cool. He got a big cheer from the crowd. He had a big surgery this week and we saw him on Saturday when he got back in the building, but awesome to have Fred around," Shanahan said to reporters post-game.
Warner won’t be back on the field this season, but if he is healthy enough to make more appearances off the field, the 49ers’ current momentum, despite missing some of their top stars, could lead to an encouraging playoff run.