Fred Warner Reveals What Impresses Him Most About 49ers' Brock Purdy

Fred Warner is one of the most well-respected players on the San Francisco 49ers roster, so when he speaks highly of someone, it’s always with absolute sincerity.

As a key leader and one of the defining players of the Kyle Shanahan era, Warner has lined up alongside multiple quarterbacks throughout his career.

He’s played with Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and, since 2022, Brock Purdy. Now that San Francisco has fully committed to Purdy as their franchise quarterback, Warner says he loves this trait about Purdy’s demeanor.

“I think the common denominator when it comes to an outstanding QB or player in general is that competitive fire," said Warner on G.O.A.T Farm Sports.

"When things get on a line regardless if it’s at practice or in a game, there’s just that dawg in you that comes out and Brock Purdy has that through and through.

"I remember back when he was a rookie, he’s playing on the scout team against us and I’m barking at him, I’m giving it to him and he’s giving it right back.

"I was like 'Oh snap, this is Mr Irrelevant. This is the last pick in the draft' he’s over that with the no look passes, he’s doing this 'boop, boop, boop' and now you see him out there on Sundays Dougie’ing on them folks. Like come on now. You have to have a certain swagger. A certain confidence about you.

"That’s what the team rallies around. It’s not about the rah rah speeches. Speeches are great if given by somebody that has a conviction to give them but at the end of the day, players rally around confident individuals who are competitive in what they do.”

It’s no secret that Purdy has a great deal of inner confidence. After all, he’s led the 49ers to both the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. His achievements and franchise records speak for themselves.

Even though Purdy has sometimes looked off this year and not quite like his past self, he still has full faith in his ability to lead the team, even while managing a turf toe injury for the rest of the season.

The three key leaders for the next phase of the franchise are Warner, Purdy, and tight end George Kittle. Together, they embody what 49ers football is truly all about.

Whether the 49ers can go all the way this season remains to be seen, but the full measure of their competitiveness will be revealed as they close out the year.

