All 49ers

George Kittle nailed his advice to 49ers' injured QB Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy's injury remains a key talking point.

Henry Cheal

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although Mac Jones is 4-1 since stepping in as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy’s turf toe injury is turning out to be more serious than initially expected.

It’s a strange situation. After injuring his toe in Week 1, he was rushed back and looked far from his usual self in his second game.

He hasn’t played since. The right call. But the complexity of a turf toe injury makes it difficult to predict when he’ll be fully healthy. After signing that contract, this is the worst possible way to begin your time as the leader of the franchise.

George Kittle's assessment of Brock Purdy's injury is spot on

George Kittl
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tight end George Kittle knows all too well what extended time off feels like. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 and didn’t make his second start until Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

"How I understand it is, just like with the turf toe stuff, it's basically if you trigger it at all before it's healed, I think you just back up in the recovery process," said Kittle on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast.

"My thing, what I've just told Brock is, 'Just get to where you feel fantastic and then play football again.' We know what Brock can do. We're excited to see Brock Purdy play football.

"I just don't want him to come back too soon, and then the same thing happens like when he played against Jacksonville, and then he's out for a couple more weeks, because Brock's a phenomenal football player that is the best orchestrator of this offense that I've ever seen. And what Kyle Shanahan has done, he's just so efficient at it.

"And so, I just want him to be at 100% before he tries to take the field again. And I think he's aware of that, and I think he's going to do a good job with his recovery, and he'll come back when he feels like he's ready."

The world-class talent that is Purdy is missed, though. But the 49ers cannot afford to rush him back again. Exercising caution might just be one of the most defining decisions of the year.

Given the unpredictable nature of turf toe injuries, this is the most sensible course of action.

The 49ers are somehow 5-2 despite all their injuries, with Kyle Shanahan rejuvenating Mac Jones’ career in the process. Jones has seized the moment and shown what he's capable of this season.

Read more

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News