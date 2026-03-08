NFL Expert Predicts 49ers QB Mac Jones Could be the Next Sam Darnold

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones is being touted as someone who could follow a similar path to Sam Darnold.

Theoretically, that could be the case.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan deserves credit for bringing Darnold in as Brock Purdy’s backup in 2023, giving him the chance to learn under one of the league’s top offensive minds.

During that single season, Darnold appeared to have learnt the ropes, and his later performances with the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks suggest he benefited from that experience. Winning the Super Bowl with Seattle completed a remarkable comeback story.

Rich Eisen predicts Mac Jones could be the next Sam Darnold

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

There are clear similarities between Jones’ current situation and Darnold’s when he was with the 49ers.

Both were former first-round picks who were widely considered busts early in their careers. Darnold has since proven that label wrong, and Jones may now be on a similar path.

His 2025 performances as the starter while filling in for Purdy have sparked debate about his true potential, particularly since he was a major reason the 49ers secured a playoff spot despite a roster depleted by injuries on both sides of the ball.

“I understand Mac Jones, in my estimation, has the stuff to be the next Sam Darnold,” NFL Media’s Rich Eisen said on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“To now go somewhere either [to] this next team or the team after, find the right spot at the right time in his life and make the throws and be Sam Darnold and surround him with the right people at the right time with the right crew and the right coaching, he could do it.”

Jones went 5–3 as a starter, throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns. He still has another year remaining on his contract, but speculation about his future in San Francisco ultimately shapes Eisen’s opinion.

Jones could leave this offseason, although the 49ers don’t expect to lose him unless they receive a good draft pick in return. Whether that offer arrives is another matter, but for now, he remains a solid backup to Brock Purdy and brings a good dynamic to the locker room. He said he's happy if he stays or goes, and who can blame him, when he's in a good spot regardless.

Jones has clearly developed while working under Kyle Shanahan’s system, but whether he can complete a turnaround similar to Sam Darnold will ultimately depend on the organization that acquires him and the culture it provides.