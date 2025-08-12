The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Two More Starters Go Down
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just wrapped up Day 14 of training camp. Here are the players who stood out.
Keep in mind, starters Ben Bartch and Jason Pinnock started practice but did not finish, which means that both of them likely suffered some sort of injury. Bartch in particular seemed gimpy on the sideline after getting taken out, and he did not return. We'll find out more about their injury status on Thursday, because that's the next time Kyle Shanahan will speak to the press. Today, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh spoke, and he's not responsible for injury updates.
THE GOOD
1. Quarterback Brock Purdy
Completely eviscerated the starting defense by completing 12 of 15 pass attempts, throwing three touchdown passes, running for a touchdown and throwing zero interceptions. To be fair, Nick Bosa didn't practice, and the defense was missing three starting defensive backs. Still, Purdy was missing lots of receivers, and he still performed well. It's good to see the 49ers finally use Purdy's legs as a weapon. He's a dangerous runner.
2. Quarterback Mac Jones
Quietly completed all 10 of his pass attempts during practice. He's not a rushing threat and he can get a bit rattled during games, but in practice, he's a machine.
3. Right guard Dominick Puni
Caught a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the red zone. For context, the pass wasn't designed for Puni -- he wasn't even an eligible receiver. Instead, Purdy dropped back and threw a pass to Kyle Juszczyk, but the pass was high, and Juszczyk reached up with one hand and tipped the ball. It looked like the pass might get intercepted, but Puni made a heads-up play, snagged the ball out of the air and scored. He's a good athlete.
4. Left guard Connor Colby
Replaced Ben Bartch at left guard in the starting lineup after Bartch went down. It's interesting that Nick Zakelj didn't step in at left guard -- he was the starter at that position during the first few days of camp when Bartch was injured, but Zakelj didn't impress. Meanwhile, rookie Connor Colby played well in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Broncos, and now he's being rewarded. Don't be surprised if Colby finishes the season as the starting left guard. Bartch is injury-prone.
5. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing
Practiced for the first time since he injured his hamstring on Day 1 of camp. Participated in individual drills and team drills but didn't get targeted with any passes. Expect him to play against the Raiders this Saturday barring any physical setbacks.
6. Wide receiver Robbie Chosen
Caught two 15-yard passes over the middle -- one from Mac Jones and one from Carter Bradley. Also was open deep down the left sideline but Bradley overthrew the pass (I would say more on Bradley in a minute, but there's no point in highlighting his poor play. It's expected). As far as Chosen is concerned, he has a good chance to make the 53-man roster, considering all the wide receivers who currently are injured. And to his credit, he has played well since he signed with the 49ers a couple weeks ago.
7. Cornerback Dallis Flowers
Has started at right cornerback since Renardo Green went down with a pulled hamstring and has held his own. Brock Purdy rarely tests Flowers. Today, Kyle Shanahan called a pass in which Ricky Pearsall was the first read. Flowers covered him well and Purdy quickly looked to his second read, Demarcus Robinson, and checked it down. Flowers is a big cornerback, which means he stands out on the 49ers. They lost their big cornerback when Charvarius Ward signed with the Colts.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Left guard Ben Bartch
Left practice early with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether it's serious or the 49ers are simply being cautious, but it's troubling either way because Bartch gets injured so frequently. Most recently, he injured his quadriceps while lifting weights on his own before training camp. Bartch is entering his sixth year in the NFL, and he never has played a full season. Last year, he suffered a season-ending injury in just his second start. The 49ers can't seriously expect him to make it through the entire season. He barely has made it through camp.
2. Free safety Jason Pinnock
Also left practice early with an undisclosed injury. His replacement, Ji'Ayir Brown (more on him in a minute), got absolutely torched. Which means the 49ers need Pinnock to play this season, at least until Malik Mustapha returns. Pinnock has had a good offseason -- he should start next to rookie Marques Sigle Week 1 if both are healthy. But if one is injured, then Brown will start. And that's not ideal.
3. Strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Started at strong safety and gave up three catches to George Kittle while playing man-to-man coverage -- a 20-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone, another 20-yard catch up the right sideline and finally a 40-yard touchdown catch down the middle of the field. On each play, Brown simply was too slow. He's a liability.
4. Running back Isaac Guerendo
Missed another practice with a shoulder injury. He simply doesn't seem durable or tough enough to be a reliable NFL running back. Patrick Taylor Jr. and Corey Kiner are more durable than Guerendo.
5. Nickelback Upton Stout
Hasn't practiced since he injured his calf during the 49ers' joint practice against the Broncos last Thursday. And that's troubling, because calf injuries often are related to Achilles injuries. It seems unlikely that Stout will play in the 49ers' upcoming preseason game against the Raiders.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. Puni made a beautiful heads-up play to catch a tipped pass and score in the red zone, but he's not having the best camp. In fact, he has been up and down. It's possible he was overhyped last season. He doesn't look like a future Pro Bowler, at least not yet.
2. Nick Bosa didn't practice, and as a result, the 49ers' offense dominated the 49ers' defense. It's incredible how important Bosa is to the 49ers. Their entire pass rush depends on him.
3. The 49ers will be off tomorrow, then they'll have a joint practice against the Raiders in Henderson, Nevada on Thursday. Stay tuned.