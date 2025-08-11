Brock Purdy Names Favorite Play of his 49ers Career
As the 49ers’ starting quarterback, Brock Purdy has revealed the play he considers his favorite.
Purdy has produced 70 touchdowns in red and gold since taking over midway through the 2022 season, yet none of those immediately came to mind.
Purdy recalls a play from 2023 playoff run
After claiming the No. 1 seed in the West in 2023, the 49ers made an inspired playoff run to reach their eighth Super Bowl.
In the divisional round, the 49ers faced the Green Bay Packers and looked headed for defeat after trailing 21-17 until a dramatic comeback in the closing minutes.
"Honestly, there was one. It was not the NFC Championship Game; it was the game before against the [Green Bay] Packers. We didn't play the best on offense, but we needed this drive at the end of the game to go up," Purdy recalled to former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on The Richard Sherman Podcast.
"It was a third down play. It was Brandon Aiyuk over the middle. We called it 'Gucci.' It was a six-step slant, it was man to man, and it was in time. I threw it on plant, BA turned at the right time. It was tight coverage and the defensive back reached across, it was a diving catch.
"I was like, 'Bro, boom, we get the first down, and we stay on the field.' From there we won the game, we won the NFC Championship Game after that and got to the Super Bowl. If that play didn't happen, none of the NFC Championship comeback game or the Super Bowl wouldn't have happened.
"Those are the things that I remember. I love that stuff, I live for it. So that was probably one of my favorite plays."
Purdy’s successful completion set up Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown with just one minute left on the clock.
This play reminds you that the 25-year-old does have what it takes in the high-pressure moments.
Is this the 49ers' year?
Although the 49ers endured a disappointing 6-11 campaign in 2024, the memory of their Super Bowl run remains etched in Purdy’s mind as he now steps into a key leadership role, backed by his first mammoth starting quarterback NFL contract.
The schedule is less intense this season, and two key offensive players in the form of McCaffrey and Trent Williams are now fully healthy.
These two players played a huge role in boosting Purdy’s offensive production during the 2023 run.
With many new faces on defense, building chemistry and cohesion could be a challenge, potentially limiting how far the 49ers and their veteran leaders can go.
The fairytale of winning a sixth Super Bowl on home turf could be within reach, but every championship team needs a strong secondary to complement the offense.