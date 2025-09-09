The good and not so good from Mykel Williams' debut with the 49ers
One of the more anticipated things from Mykel Williams' debut was whether or not he could do damage as an interior rusher. The thought was that he may be a work in progress on the edge, but his physical traits may cause him to slide inside on obvious pass downs and cause disruption. While he did not get on the stat sheet, the 49ers did get him into advantageous situations early and often.
San Francisco 49ers are already looking to get the most from Mykel Williams
Every single obvious passing down featured Williams inside as a rusher with Bryce Huff as an edge rusher. Williams played 37 snaps, and 14 were opposite Nick Bosa as an edge rusher. Meanwhile, 23 were lined up inside as a pass-rushing interior lineman.
This had to do with the game script, thought. San Francisco faced 10 third downs. They also saw Seattle run eight plays to get into field goal range right before the half and five plays at the end of the game as they tried to scramble and win. That gets you to the 23 snaps that Williams slid inside.
Williams was often next to Yetur Gross-Matos, who played 17 snaps in a rotational role coming off his injury. Gross-Matos did not play a single snap as an edge rusher, and all 17 of his snaps were either in third-down or two-minute defense. The other snaps featured Sam Okuayinonu next to Williams on the interior.
Gross-Matos had three pressures in the game, and Bosa had two pressures from that look, including the game-winning strip sack. Bryce Huff had pressure, and even Dee Winters came in on a blitz while Williams dropped, leading to another pressure.
So, his presence was not quite felt, but the look that San Francisco showed because of his presence created seven pressures on 23 snaps. Seattle was 3-10 on third down, and while they did move the ball in the two-minute drill, San Francisco got the needed stop.
Williams was nearly a top-ten pick, so the 49ers are going to need to see a little more from him. He also did not flash much burst from the edge. Still, they did not need to ask much from him as a rookie. He started, he got his feet wet, he had a few stunts and good rushes; overall, it was a fine performance for the rookie.
It will be interesting to see how much more they incorporate this look and whether Williams can take advantage.