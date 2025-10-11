Hard-Hitting Safety to Make his Season Debut with the 49ers on Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.
The injury crisis continues to plague the franchise heading into another crucial week. Brock Purdy is still out, as is key offensive threat Ricky Pearsall. Mac Jones will likely have limited availability as well.
But the possible return of one player in the secondary is a welcome addition, especially since he’s been out since the end of last season.
Kyle Shanahan excited to see Malik Mustapha's return
Safety Malik Mustapha is questionable to return, but could feature in a limited capacity for Week 6.
He was drafted in the fourth round in 2024 and showed impressive progress during his rookie year. Although he missed the start of the new season, he’s expected to make significant strides in year two.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is extremely encouraged by his rehab progress, but he made it clear that he won’t overwork him during this upcoming game in Tampa.
“He has worked as hard as any player who I’ve seen in my life with attacking a rehab," Shanahan told 49ers on NBC Sports Bay Area.
"He should get unbelievable rewards for that. This has been his first week with us that he’s been allowed to practice, but you can tell the work he’s put in while being away because he’s ready to go. He’s conditioned.
"He’s prepped through all this stuff mentally and physically. He’s had a hell of a week at practice, but we also have to be smart with him.
"This is his first game getting out so we can’t just throw him to the wolves and let him play like we know he’s gonna play. We’ll mix him in there.”
Under Robert Saleh, Mustapha should excel even further
Another exciting factor about Mustapha's return is that he will be working under Robert Saleh.
Mustapha was a bright spot in an otherwise bleak 2024 campaign, and now that a brutal long-term injury is behind him, it's hopeful he can continue to grow.
“His tape from last year is pretty impressive for a rookie,” Saleh said on Tuesday. “Violent, a violent, fast-trigger football player and I’ve only had a couple days with him now but he’s made of the right stuff. That’s for damn sure.”
It’s difficult for any player to bounce back from an ACL injury, but a gradual approach will smooth the process.
Who Mustapha will replace once he’s fully fit remains uncertain, but his return adds valuable depth to the defensive line.