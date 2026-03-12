Why Jerry Rice is 'Fired Up' to See Mike Evans Play for the 49ers

Jerry Rice is extremely excited about the San Francisco 49ers' decision to sign Mike Evans in free agency.

On one hand, it could be argued that Evans' signing is a concern because he is earning substantial money as he enters the latter stages of his career. He will be 33 by the start of the new season.

That said, he has an impressive track record of consistency that could elevate the offense.

Where 49ers legend Jerry Rice thinks Mike Evans adds value

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Rice’s career established him as the unanimous greatest receiver to ever play the game, but Evans joining the 49ers shows, at least on paper, when looking at the statistics, that they are adding a historically productive player. Only Rice and Mike Evans have recorded 11 consecutive 1,000+ receiving-yard seasons. That alone speaks volumes.

The 49ers arguably have their best receiver since Terrell Owens. And Rice couldn't be more "fired up" than to see this signing come into fruition.

"What happened yesterday with Mike Evans is big. It's big—I'm serious—because now, we actually got this guy," Rice told 95.7 The Game.

"He's that threat that opposing teams are gonna have to pay attention to.



"At 32, I felt like I was like a rookie. This guy's still got a lot of fire, and what he brings to that locker room, too—the experience.

"To see this guy work every day, his preparation, these younger guys are gonna be able to witness that. You can't even put a price on that. You can tell, I am really fired up right now.



"Him and Brock, they're gonna have to work together to build that chemistry. But I think he has all the tools, and players are gonna sit back and watch this potential Hall of Famer go to work."

While Evans signing means Brock Purdy plays with a receiver with future Hall of Fame credentials, the 49ers benefit in other ways, too.

One winner from this move could also be Ricky Pearsall, who enters his third year in the NFL. Considering how important it is for him to make an impact this upcoming season, there are few receivers better than Evans to learn from when it comes to route running, preparation, and the finer details required to succeed at the position.

It remains to be seen whether Evans can excel further in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, but those concerns should ease if he can stay healthy.