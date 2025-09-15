How the 49ers can build on their 26-21 victory over the Saints
An undermanned 49ers team has to make the handful of plays that decide close games, and the veterans are delivering in the clutch to lead the 49ers to a 2-0 start.
Bryce Huff with the game-winning strip. Jauan Jennings with the go-ahead 42-yard score. Nick Bosa with a critical sack. Fred Warner with clutch plays on a fumble recovery and a pass breakup late.
Without Brock Purdy and George Kittle, it’s a harder road, and the Niner veterans are making the do-or-die plays.
Game Balls
Jauan Jennings was a question mark heading in on whether he could play and how effective he would be. They don’t win without him. Five catches for 89 yards, including the game-winning TD.
Nick Bosa was the focus of the New Orleans offensive line and produced nine tackles, a timely sack late, and two QB hits.
Fred Warner had a game of multiple big plays, making 11 tackles, seven solo, along with a tackle for loss, a pass defended, and a fumble recovery.
Mac Jones needed to be efficient and had a rating over 113, going 26-39 for 279 yards and 3 TDs. Jones had nerves early at 0-4 passing, then settled down. He has more zip on the ball than Brock Purdy with excellent ball location and solid distribution, finding six different receivers with at least two catches.
Honorable mention: Dee Winters eight tackles and a disruptive force on the field. Christian McCaffrey 107 yards of total offense and a much better day running the ball at 4.2 yards per carry. The offensive line shook the rust of Week 1 and gave Mac Jones the time he needed on the most important drives of the game. Kalia Davis and Sam Okuayinonu quietly made key plays. Mykel Williams two tackles for loss.
Penalty Flags
Marques Sigle had a rough game. Beaten for the touchdown to Juwan Johnson, an 18-yard pass, and flagged to keep the drive alive that led to the Saints' final touchdown.
Big Picture
While the Niners are 2-0, the margin of victory in both games is a handful of clutch plays and mistakes on the other side.
New Orleans' opening drive should have resulted in a touchdown. Chris Olave was uncovered in the end zone after Renardo Green slipped and fell, but Spencer Rattler missed him badly with a throw that was too far behind Olave. That took seven points off the board in a five-point game. Seattle made similar mistakes. Now the Niners are facing proven QBs where they won’t be handed gifts. It gets tougher from here.
That said, this game has plenty to build on. A confident game from Mac Jones, improving offensive line play, McCaffrey showing good flashes, Jauan Jennings healthy and producing in the clutch.
Without all of their pieces, this is a team that wins tight games by being good when they have to be, stepping up in the moment. That gives a team confidence that carries momentum throughout the season, a belief that when a do-or-die play is needed, they will make it.
Next week: Arizona at home
The Cardinals are 2-0 after facing one of the league’s worst teams in Carolina. The Niners have had trouble containing Kyler Murray as a runner. Marvin Harrison Jr. has improved, Trey McBride is a beast, and the Cards defense is upgraded.
The Niners will be favored, but not by much. They’ll need to clean up the execution and consistency if they are to open the season 3-0. Now that Kyle Shanahan has seen a game with this personnel, he can make adjustments that should lead to more success in the scripted game plan next week at the Easy-Bake Oven in Santa Clara.