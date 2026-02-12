PFF’s Latest Stat Shows Brock Purdy’s Value to the 49ers
Brock Purdy had a difficult 2025, probably the most challenging of his career, but one key stat shows just how valuable he is to the San Francisco 49ers.
This was the year he was set to get paid. The year his tenure as the present and future of the organization was supposed to begin. But it completely slipped away at the start.
Purdy’s 2025 season can be split into two halves. The first saw him sidelined with a turf toe injury after Week 1, and he was rushed back for Week 3, only to miss several more games.
When he returned, the second half featured some of the best performances of his career, including setting a franchise record as the only quarterback to post five touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Brock Purdy ranked sixth in PFF's highest graded QBs
Considering he missed nearly half of the games, Pro Football Focus still had Purdy ranked among the top‑graded quarterbacks for 2025 — placing him ahead of several starters including eventual Super Bowl winning QB Sam Darnold.
Quarterback
PFF Grade
Matthew Stafford
91.9
Joe Burrow
91.8
Josh Allen
90.5
Jordan Love
88.8
Dak Prescott
86.9
Brock Purdy
85.4
Trevor Lawrence
83.7
Drake Maye
80.7
Sam Darnold
79.0
Jalen Hurts
78.7
When it comes to efficient quarterbacks, Purdy is among the best and arguably better than most on the top ten list. But the context makes his performance even more impressive.
He didn’t have Brandon Aiyuk available for the whole season, and George Kittle was either playing or dealing with injuries. He had to rely on Ricky Pearsall, who was battling injuries, and Jauan Jennings, who, to be fair, stepped up.
Yet Purdy elevated the players around him, turning an undrafted tight end, Jake Tonges, into one of the most reliable offensive weapons on the roster. Demarcus Robinson also stepped up and produced.
It's a testament to Purdy that the 49ers even made it to the playoffs with the offensive weapons that were available.
In December 2025, Purdy had one of the best stretches of his career, producing 13 touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears. Those performances helped propel the 49ers from potential playoff contenders to a guaranteed postseason berth, highlighting just how much the team overachieved in the face of adversity.
If that wasn’t enough, one standout performance came against the Cleveland Browns, where Purdy showed he can play in tough weather. He was far less efficient than in other games, but he battled the conditions and still helped secure the win.
Now it’s time to invest more in helping Purdy succeed. 2025 can be considered a success, but this team ultimately needs a Super Bowl.
