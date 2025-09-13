How 49ers can get the most out of Mac Jones while Brock Purdy is out
The 49ers will be heading down to Louisiana to face the Saints in their Week 2 matchup. The big headline will be Mac Jones getting his first regular-season appearance as a member of the 49ers because Brock Purdy is out with a toe injury.
Jones' time in the league has had plenty of ups and downs. From being in the Pro Bowl his rookie season to being benched for Bailey Zappe, a lot has happened in his short NFL career. Even with all of that, Mac has shown he can be a winner, so how can the 49ers set him up to reach success?
Avoid Demario Davis in the Run Game
Demario Davis has been in the league forever and is still a problem. Demario is currently ranked as the #2 LB according to PFF. In case that isn't enough, he ranks #1 on PFF's run defense grade among all linebackers. The only real way to avoid him consistently is going to be running the ball outside, or looking for quick screen passes to WRs and RBs.
It'll be difficult to avoid him in the run game the entire game, which will emphasize the importance of targeting him in coverage. Last week, Davis was targeted 4 times and all 4 were catches. If you can make him waste his legs in coverage trying to cover Tonges, hopefully, he'll be slower to get to the run.
Attack the Corners
The Saints' primary Corners this season have been Kool-Aid McKinstry and (hey, I remember you) Isaac Yiadom. Last week, these two were targeted on 11 passes and allowed 8 catches. Not too good. McKinstry in particular let up a 45-yard pass and a touchdown; this will play perfectly for Mac Jones.
Jones was notorious in his rookie year for his deep ball. In said season, Jones was given an 88.8 Passer Grade on balls 20 yards or deeper by PFF. Those are some good numbers and will hopefully be seen on Sunday.
Stop Cam Jordan
This guy, much like Demario Davis, won't stop being a beast. Cam Jordan is on Year 15 in the NFL and is still dominant. Last week, Jordan started his season by getting his first sack of the year. Naturally, he's expecting to keep that streak up against the 49ers, which cannot happen.
The 49ers need to be attacking Jordan as much as they can with chips, double teams, and everything in between. Mac Jones' numbers in a clean pocket are the best you can get out of him. In his rookie season, Mac received an 84.8 PFF Passer Grade in a clean pocket, but it drops to 57.7 under pressure. So keep the pocket clean by dealing with Cam, and everything should be smooth sailing.
So what do I expect? Dominance. I know that might seem extreme, especially when the context is broader, a backup plays in their first game of the season in an opposing crowd; it's a ton of pressure. However, I do believe Jones has it in him, especially when considering the caliber of the 49ers' talent and the Saints' lack thereof. As long as old Mac Jones from 2023 doesn't come out, the Niners will be 2-0.