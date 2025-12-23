Brock Purdy’s Five TD Passes Lead 49ers to Big Win Over Colts

Two more wins to the 1 seed. Brock Purdy threw a career-high five touchdown passes as the Niners' offense could not be stopped in a 48-27 win over Indianapolis. The 49ers scored their most points in a game since 2019.

GAME BALLS

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy – In the last two games, Purdy has been playing 2023 ball with seven touchdowns. In this one, 25-34 for 295 yards, five TDs, and a pick that wasn’t on him.

Purdy’s throws have zip, accuracy, and timing, hitting receivers in stride. He’s making smart decisions and playing instinctive football to elevate the team execution. At one point in the game, the Niners had scored on 16 of their last 19 possessions within the last two weeks.

George Kittle – As he so often does, Kittle was money in prime time. A team-high seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, as well as a force in the run game.

Christian McCaffrey – 21 carries for 117 yards, six catches for another 29, and two touchdowns. He's now over 1,000 yards rushing for the year and needs 151 yards receiving in the last two games to reach 1,000/1,000. McCaffrey would be the first player in NFL history to accomplish that twice.

The offensive line – They are playing their best football of the year when it counts most. 145 yards on 4.7 yards per carry against the league’s best rushing defense. One sack of Purdy at the line of scrimmage. McCaffrey with a 24-yard run, his longest of the season, sprung on great blocks by Trent Williams, Kyle Jusczyzk, and Luke Farrell.

Ji’Ayir Brown – Tied for the team lead in tackles with nine, and he caused a special teams fumble with a punch out that set up a short field touchdown.

Dee Winters – A pick six that slammed the door shut on the Colts.

THE BIG PICTURE

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The offense is humming. During a stretch within the last two games, they scored on 84% of their possessions. Purdy is playing his best ball in over two years, McCaffrey and Kittle have turned back the clock, Jauan Jennings made several clutch catches in this game, and the offensive line has played exceptionally well in the last two weeks.

The offense is in playoff mode; Kyle Shanahan has them ready.

The defense is not. And yet, they continue to have a knack for big plays at the right moment. Indianapolis has a chance to get back in the game. Robert Saleh calls his first blitz, forcing an early throw incomplete to set up 3rd and long. He comes right back with a second blitz, another off-target throw, and what could have been a touchdown drive turns into a field goal. Then Winters closes the game with a pick six. The bend don’t break defense has been bent, but the team still wins, five straight.

This game was about stopping Jonathan Taylor, and the defense did that. 16 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, 2.9 yards per carry. Philip Rivers did damage, 23-35 for 277 yards and two TDs, with a pick six and two sacks. Yet, the defense succeeded where it had to succeed.

Going forward, two games at home against playoff teams. The back seven must play far better than this, and the front four needs to create more pressure. The two straight successful blitzes will generate confidence and are something to build upon. The active players on defense may be fully healthy for the final two games, it’s up to Robert Saleh to find a way for the defense to make enough plays to keep winning.

