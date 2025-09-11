How the 49ers' can overcome their injuries and save their season
Brock Purdy will not play against the Saints, as he's out 2 to 5 weeks with turf toe, according to reports. George Kittle is on IR and out for at least four weeks. These injuries could derail the season. It’s up to Shanahan to come up with a creative solution. Fast.
No Kittle, No Purdy, Now What?
George Kittle will miss at least the next four games. Given that the fifth game is a cross-country flight to Tampa, it would be wise to not bring Kittle back until the following week against Atlanta at home.
So, let’s say five weeks without Kittle. And at least two weeks without Purdy. What does that look like?
Mac Jones can run the offense efficiently, but he’s far less elusive than Purdy. I expect the Niners to run more in response, but with Christian McCaffrey only averaging 3.1 yards per carry in Seattle, the Niners will need to run to set up play action and then establish a run-pass balance.
Against New Orleans, the Saints are vulnerable in the passing game, with Arizona targeting Kool-Aid McKinstry with success and New Orleans losing starting safety Julian Blackmon for the year. Shanahan will need to avoid predictable patterns and be willing to throw on early downs.
I’m confident Jones can beat New Orleans, one of the league’s worst teams, but Arizona in Week 3 will be a problem.
The offensive line is compromised with Trent Williams being the NFL equivalent of late-career Shaquille O’Neal, using the season to get in shape. Williams played his worst game as a Niner in the opener and may need a month to get back to form. The solution — go against tendency and run right more often — that’s the better option for now.
Tight end more targets for McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk, and see what Jake Tonges can give you, give him an opportunity. No choice.
Wide receivers going forward, defenses will pay more attention to Ricky Pearsall and McCaffrey with Kittle out, and dare the rest of the Niners to beat them.
Red Zone without Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Purdy, and with McCaffrey no longer having a fifth gear, meaning that converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns will be more difficult than ever.
Potential solutions. Call explosive-producing plays from outside the 20 and look for long scores. Shanahan will need to get Isaac Guerendo in space and find ways to get Pearsall, McCaffrey, and Juszczyk free.
In the running game, know what you have. The Niners had no gain on 26% of their run plays in Seattle; both McCaffrey and Brian Robinson only had limited success. The player they need to utilize is Jordan James if he’s ready to go. Based on his play at Oregon, he’s the best between-the-tackles back on the roster in my view. Robinson has size, but doesn’t play a sledgehammer game.
Looking Ahead
New Orleans has a few studs but lacks consistent talent throughout its starting lineups. The Saints committed 13 penalties last week, they can get sloppy. The Niners need to build a lead and make the game one-dimensional. Arizona in the opener let the Saints hang around, and New Orleans had a chance late. The Niners need to put the Saints away early, and they can do that, even with Jones at QB.
Arizona without Purdy will be a big test, as the Cardinals have upgraded their run defense significantly. Jones is going to have to make game-winning plays and protect the ball. On defense, Marvin Harrison Jr. has upped his game, and Kyler Murray and James Conner have had past success against San Francisco. The Niners have to earn a win with clean execution.
Jacksonville is a different team under Liam Coen as head coach, particularly upfront with their offensive line, allowing no sacks and just six pressures in the opener. The Niners will have to get home against Trevor Lawrence. The coaching matchup of Coen and Robert Saleh will put two of the league’s best against each other. Can Saleh bring pressure on non-passing downs? Whoever wins that matchup wins the game.
Rams win if Matthew Stafford’s back is okay. Bad matchup for the Niners, particularly without Kittle.
Tampa drafted a perfect fit in receiver Emeka Egbuka, who had two TDs in his debut. The challenge for the Niners is whether they can put up enough points, presumably without Kittle. The Bucs will have Tristan Wirfs back a game or two before this, and will be a greater scoring threat. Can the Niners succeed in the red zone and keep pace? I’m pessimistic.
Looking at this stretch without Purdy for two, with Trent Williams out of shape, and Kittle out for as many as five games, the Niners need to stay afloat. They should beat New Orleans, but the next four are all tough matchups. I think they come out of it 3-3, it’s a dangerous stretch of games.
San Francisco can’t afford a stumble in New Orleans. They’re lucky to face this team now when the Niners are at an unexpected weak point. Getting the last wild card could be decided in this five-game stretch.