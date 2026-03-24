Why the San Francisco 49ers Love Mike Evans

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out for the first time since the front office made the move to bring in Mike Evans in free agency.

Mike Evans brings a level of pedigree that had been missing from the San Francisco 49ers’ offense. The 2025 season showed the team needed a true No. 1 wide receiver who could draw coverage, especially as injuries plagued the position throughout the year.

Evans later signed with the 49ers on a three-year deal, and it has since come to light that he moved to the City by the Bay on a cheaper contract than expected, earning $42.4 million with $16.3 million guaranteed.

How Mike Evans stands out from Kyle Shanahan's perspective

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during pregame warmups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. He has proven it time and time again.

The 2025 season showed his ability to get production out of unexpected places, helping an undrafted receiver in Kendrick Bourne and seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings each post campaigns of over 500 receiving yards.

Shanahan has also played a major role in developing tight end George Kittle into one of, if not the best, players at his position in the league.

But these are just a few of dozens of examples. When assessing what Evans brings to the franchise after recording 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Shanahan explained that Evans stands out in a different way, as he has not previously coached a receiver with his credentials and consistency.

“Mike is a unique dude. He’s a Hall of Famer," said Shanahan to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan.

"Never had a guy truly like Mike. Had some Hall of Famers, but they’ve all been wired differently.

"To get a guy with Mike’s length and what he can do down the field, how big of a competitor he is, I just love the guy that we added, and how committed he is to winning.

"And that’s why I think he chose to come to us.”

Evans has six Pro Bowl appearances, is 21st all time on the receiving leaders list and adds an extra dimension on offense. With Brock Purdy at quarterback and Kittle and Christian McCaffrey heavily involved, Evans adds a proven deep threat and reliable red zone target.

His size, physicality and consistency give San Francisco another elite weapon and force defenses to respect the passing game at every level of the field.