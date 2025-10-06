All 49ers

How the 49ers defense is not the same without Nick Bosa

The 49ers must find a way to make up for his absence.

Parker Hurley

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers have now played two full games with Nick Bosa, two full games without Nick Bosa, and one game in which he started and left early. The 49ers are 2-0 with Bosa and 1-1 without him, but the difference does go beyond that

San Francisco 49ers are not getting the same pressure without Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97).
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97). / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The team is not getting nearly the same amount of pressure as they were. With Bosa, the team had 27 pressures in two games. They recorded three sacks, four quarterbacks, and 20 hurries of the quarterback. 

In the two games in which Bosa has been inactive, the 49ers have 18 pressures. They have just one sack, one hit, and 16 hurries. So, they are missing nine pressures, two sacks, three quarterback hits, and four pressures.

The good news is that the difference they are missing is essentially just Bosa. Bosa had nine pressures, with two sacks, two hits, and five hurries over that time. If he recorded the same stats over the past two games, it would make up the difference. 

So, the players around Bosa are not playing worse without him. The issue is that none of them are stepping up or performing better. 

Bryce Huff, San Francisco 49er
q / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mykel Williams has looked better, and Bryce Huff has maintained his level. Sam Okuayinonu has not been able to create more pressure despite more snaps, and Yetur Gross-Matos is now injured. So, they have not been able to get the group effort to step up and make up for the loss. 

To be fair to the 49ers, when ranking the best quarterbacks that the 49ers have played, most would put Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford ahead of Sam Darnold and Spencer Rattler, although Darnold has been excellent this year. Either way, there was an easier path to pressure when Bosa did play.

However, they are not going to play easier quarterbacks when the games get tougher. It is clear that the defense is not as lethal without him. It made sense for San Francisco to see how things would look without him and to see who would step up. However, now that Gross-Matos is injured, the depth is getting even thinner.

The 49ers should be working the phone lines and trying to see who is available for a trade. While a Trey Hendrickson-type of rusher would be great, they simply neeed someone to come in and give them quality snaps right now.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News