How the 49ers defense is not the same without Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers have now played two full games with Nick Bosa, two full games without Nick Bosa, and one game in which he started and left early. The 49ers are 2-0 with Bosa and 1-1 without him, but the difference does go beyond that.
San Francisco 49ers are not getting the same pressure without Nick Bosa
The team is not getting nearly the same amount of pressure as they were. With Bosa, the team had 27 pressures in two games. They recorded three sacks, four quarterbacks, and 20 hurries of the quarterback.
In the two games in which Bosa has been inactive, the 49ers have 18 pressures. They have just one sack, one hit, and 16 hurries. So, they are missing nine pressures, two sacks, three quarterback hits, and four pressures.
The good news is that the difference they are missing is essentially just Bosa. Bosa had nine pressures, with two sacks, two hits, and five hurries over that time. If he recorded the same stats over the past two games, it would make up the difference.
So, the players around Bosa are not playing worse without him. The issue is that none of them are stepping up or performing better.
Mykel Williams has looked better, and Bryce Huff has maintained his level. Sam Okuayinonu has not been able to create more pressure despite more snaps, and Yetur Gross-Matos is now injured. So, they have not been able to get the group effort to step up and make up for the loss.
To be fair to the 49ers, when ranking the best quarterbacks that the 49ers have played, most would put Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford ahead of Sam Darnold and Spencer Rattler, although Darnold has been excellent this year. Either way, there was an easier path to pressure when Bosa did play.
However, they are not going to play easier quarterbacks when the games get tougher. It is clear that the defense is not as lethal without him. It made sense for San Francisco to see how things would look without him and to see who would step up. However, now that Gross-Matos is injured, the depth is getting even thinner.
The 49ers should be working the phone lines and trying to see who is available for a trade. While a Trey Hendrickson-type of rusher would be great, they simply neeed someone to come in and give them quality snaps right now.