The worst part of Nick Bosa's ACL tear from the 49ers' perspective
Nick Bosa's UCL injury has justifiably dominated the San Francisco 49ers' headlines this week. He's out for the season, and the void on the defensive line will be evident immediately.
The 49ers haven’t made any rash decisions or named a potential replacement, but Bosa’s irreplaceable presence leaves them significantly worse off.
Robert Saleh on the impact of Nick Bosa's injury
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will have to work without Bosa. Similar to 2020, when the defensive end tore the UCL in his left knee, Saleh will have to navigate the season without one of his biggest leaders.
He heaped praise on Bosa’s immense impact throughout the season so far, but that doesn’t change the fact that his injury will keep him on the sidelines for an extended period.
"No, there's nothing enjoyable. From a personal standpoint, we're always going to go to work," Saleh shared to the media on Thursday.
"We're always going to try to find a way to put our guys in the best situation possible. But, the most painful thing is to see a guy like Nick Bosa, who I thought had a perfect offseason, he had a perfect training camp, and he was playing at a defensive player of the year level.
"He was playing at an extremely high level, probably the best he's played in the last couple of years. For it to end short for him like that after two games and a quarter, it sucks for him.
"Don't feel sorry for anyone in this building. We get to show up, we get to watch film, we get to go to work, we get to go on the grass and try to figure it out. That's always going to be the fun part. What's sad is that he's going to be in rehab. And that's where my heart goes."
The 49ers face their toughest test thus far on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a matchup that could define the momentum of their season.
The 49ers’ secondary has already impressed, with multiple rookies making their mark. They’ve allowed just 16.3 points per game, ranking third overall in the NFL.
But the organization has shown this year that it can grind out wins when it matters. That's been one of the key talking points from this season. While Bosa’s absence may reveal the missing piece in the short term, it’s time for everyone to exemplify what it means to represent the red and gold.