How the 49ers are getting the best from this rookie
With Nick Bosa out for the season, the most important thing for the San Francisco 49ers is clearly the progression of rookie Mykel Williams.
Williams recorded his first sack of the season, and it does appear that he has progressed this season. Notably, the team is working to get him into pass-rush situations where he can win.
Mykel Williams produced in San Francisco 49ers loss
The 49ers knew there was a weakness on the Buccaneers' right side of their offensive line. Charlie Heck was the right tackle, while Tristan Wirfs was the left tackle. Williams primarily aligns across from the left tackle, but the team does shift him around from time to time. They could continue to work him against an All-Pro and watch him struggle all day, but they opted to move him around a bit more than most weeks.
Coming into the game, Williams aligned against the right tackle on 28.6% of his total snaps. The 49ers got him on the right side for 42% of his snaps this week. It would make sense why this led to one of his more productive days. The only game in which he was more disruptive was against Arizona, when the team was without Paris Johnson Jr.
Williams recorded more pressures against Arizona, but he recorded his first sack against Tampa Bay. To be fair, it was mostly a hustle as sack, as he continued to work and get to the quarterback, who did not release the ball quickly enough. Beyond that, Williams was aligned against the guard for that sack.
Williams has not been playing inside nearly as much despite being more successful in that role. However, without Bosa, he is needed more on the edge. With Bosa in the game, he aligned inside on 18.9%, 14.6%, and 18.6% of his snaps. He was inside on 21.7% in Week 4, but in the last two weeks, they have moved him to the edge much more often. He was inside just 12.8% against the Rams, and 7.9% last week.
Some of that had to do with taking advantage of the right tackle, some had to do with the Bucs being in a good position to avoid letting the 49ers slide Williams inside. Still, when he got his rush inside, he showed how productive he can be in this role.
The 49ers will need to continue to align Williams in the best position to succeed based on the matchup, because it brings out the best in the rookie.