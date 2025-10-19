How the 49ers are motivating their linebackers after losing Fred Warner
The San Francisco 49ers are about to gear up for their first game without their biggest star, Fred Warner.
The season hangs in the balance following this injury, and even though key players on both sides of the ball are set to return in the coming weeks, the absence of Fred Warner and Nick Bosa will still leave a massive void on defense.
But the organization must adjust and adapt to ensure their playoff hopes are still very much alive and well.
Kyle Shanahan displaying his impressive leadership qualities
As always, in the face of adversity, it presents an opportunity.
There’s zero doubt that the 49ers are in a worse position with Warner out. But there’s no better opportunity to motivate the rest of the linebackers to step up.
Ahead of the game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided another example of why he should be in the running for Coach of the Year.
“I turned on Fred’s first game in 2018 and I showed all his clips from that game and it wasn’t what you would think," Shanahan shared on NBC Sports Bay Area.
"He had no dreads. He was wearing number 48. Had no swag. Did not look like totally Fred Warner.
"And it was right after I showed them their tape (against Tampa Bay) and I go 'Guys, you know I’d be dead wrong, if I just watched this game against Tampa Bay and Fred’s first game against Minnesota, I’m probably going with you guys over Fred. Now that would have been a mistake.
"We all know Fred’s gonna be a Hall of Famer, and how good he is, but you guys should know how good you guys can be to.'”
There's a massive amount of pressure
Dee Winters has already shown immense growth throughout this season. He's really come into his own, but for him, it's a challenge to play without Warner's guidance and leadership.
But Warner's direct replacement, Tatum Bethune, will be under pressure from the off to try and fill the void.
But Shanahan spoke highly of him earlier in the week. It’s an encouraging sign, and Shanahan’s way of firing him up shows that the sky is the limit when it comes to his growth.
Bethune will be raring to go on Sunday, and there’s no better opportunity to produce a statement game following a tragic season-ending injury to one of the 49ers' best players.