49ers Should Reunite With This Beloved Former Player

If there's one thing the San Francisco 49ers are fond of, it's reuniting with former players and coaches.

Right now, they are perfectly lined up to reunite with a former beloved player – Dre Greenlaw. The Denver Broncos released Greenlaw on day one of free agency.

It seems his injuries and personality, apparently, were too much for the Broncos at the price they were paying. That's totally fine for the 49ers, as they love who Greenlaw is.

Last year in free agency, the 49ers wanted Greenlaw back so badly that they flew out Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to meet him at his home with a contract offer.

Now, the 49ers have a chance to rewrite that wrong. And maybe with Greenlaw, he gets a chance to rewrite his own as well if he had any doubts about departing the 49ers for Denver.

Dre Greenlaw would be welcomed back

Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrate after a stop during the first quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 49ers should reunite with Greenlaw. They never wanted him to leave in the first place. It was their own misjudgement of his market that was their downfall.

If they came correct to Greenlaw with an offer in a timely manner, Greenlaw likely stays with the 49ers. Instead, they tried to let the market show him that his value wasn't that high.

That blew up in their face when the Broncos offered him a deal. By that time, it was too late. Greenlaw had made up his mind after the Broncos showed him his worth.

Although it didn't pan out for Greenlaw and the Broncos. He only managed to play in eight games due to a quad and hamstring injury. He also received a one-game suspension for arguing with a referee.

It makes sense why the Broncos released him, but it also makes perfect sense for the 49ers to reunite with him. His value is low.

And while he has struggled to remain healthy the last two seasons, he's a player worth rolling the dice on. If anything, his presence is what the 49ers could use more than his production.

Greenlaw was always the motor of the defense for the 49ers. He was energetic and an elite tone-setter. They could use that, given how young they are on defense.

I'm sure Fred Warner would advocate for Greenlaw to be back as well. Don't be surprised if the 49ers reunite with him in the next couple of weeks.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.