How Fred Warner's ankle injury shook the 49ers' players
Aside from a 30–19 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers’ loss was largely overshadowed by Fred Warner suffering a season-ending dislocated and broken ankle.
Unquestionably, it's one of the worst injuries you could pick up. And Warner's absence, both on and off the field, has potentially catastrophic effects for the rest of the season.
The organization now faces the rest of the season without Warner or Nick Bosa on the defensive line, who also suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3.
Jauan Jennings reveals Fred Warner's post-game message
Postgame, wide receiver Jauan Jennings revealed that Warner shared a message with him and the rest of the team to try and lift their spirits.
"[It was] devastating," Jennings told reporters post-game.
"Fred came to talk to us after the game and lifted us up. It was a next-man-up mentality, just trying to have his back.
"I was personally nauseous - I had to take some nausea medicine, it just made me sick to my stomach.
"Next man up - next-man mentality. We've still got to drive the boat - the captain is going to lead the way and everybody else is going to just step up."
Despite suffering the worst injury of his NFL career, Warner continues to exemplify leadership in the locker room. It's a perfect encapsulation of what Warner provides to the entire organization.
The next-man-up mentality certainly helps to some extent, but it must be said that Warner’s level of play is literally the best at the linebacker position in the NFL.
Trent Williams describes Warner's indispensable impact
Left tackle Trent Williams added that the 49ers lost one of their biggest figures within the locker room.
"It's heartbreaking," Williams said. "Fred, not only is he one of the best linebackers to ever play the game, but he is the heart and soul of this team, not just the heart and soul of this defense.
"It's one thing to see somebody go down and go to the blue tent, and nobody really knows what's going on. When you see a guy that's injured like that, it's really like a gut punch. It's really hard to continue the intensity, and playing that game like that never happened."
The sobering atmosphere in the locker room will certainly take some time to recover. Although the 49ers hold a 4-2 record, this raw news puts their entire season into question.