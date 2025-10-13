All 49ers

How Fred Warner's ankle injury shook the 49ers' players

What a brutal situation.

Henry Cheal

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Aside from a 30–19 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers’ loss was largely overshadowed by Fred Warner suffering a season-ending dislocated and broken ankle.

Unquestionably, it's one of the worst injuries you could pick up. And Warner's absence, both on and off the field, has potentially catastrophic effects for the rest of the season.

The organization now faces the rest of the season without Warner or Nick Bosa on the defensive line, who also suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3.

Jauan Jennings reveals Fred Warner's post-game message

Fred Warne
Postgame, wide receiver Jauan Jennings revealed that Warner shared a message with him and the rest of the team to try and lift their spirits.

"[It was] devastating," Jennings told reporters post-game.

"Fred came to talk to us after the game and lifted us up. It was a next-man-up mentality, just trying to have his back.

"I was personally nauseous - I had to take some nausea medicine, it just made me sick to my stomach.

"Next man up - next-man mentality. We've still got to drive the boat - the captain is going to lead the way and everybody else is going to just step up."

Despite suffering the worst injury of his NFL career, Warner continues to exemplify leadership in the locker room. It's a perfect encapsulation of what Warner provides to the entire organization.

The next-man-up mentality certainly helps to some extent, but it must be said that Warner’s level of play is literally the best at the linebacker position in the NFL.

Trent Williams describes Warner's indispensable impact

Trent William
Left tackle Trent Williams added that the 49ers lost one of their biggest figures within the locker room.

"It's heartbreaking," Williams said. "Fred, not only is he one of the best linebackers to ever play the game, but he is the heart and soul of this team, not just the heart and soul of this defense.

"It's one thing to see somebody go down and go to the blue tent, and nobody really knows what's going on. When you see a guy that's injured like that, it's really like a gut punch. It's really hard to continue the intensity, and playing that game like that never happened."

The sobering atmosphere in the locker room will certainly take some time to recover. Although the 49ers hold a 4-2 record, this raw news puts their entire season into question.

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

