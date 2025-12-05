2 Reasons It Behooves Robert Saleh to Stay With the 49ers After 2025

Arguably, the best addition the San Francisco 49ers made in the offseason was bringing back Robert Saleh.

The work he’s done this season as the defensive coordinator without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner has been second to none. Unfortunately, Saleh won’t be with the 49ers for long.

He still has aspirations to be a head coach again. That is why he exhausted his head coaching options before rejoining the 49ers. Saleh will always have his eye open on a head coaching vacancy.

"It's not a secret. We all want to be at the top of our profession and show that we can achieve greatness at the top of our profession,” Saleh said on Josina Anderson’s podcast The Exhibit, “but—and I say this with great humility—my focus is here, and just trying our best to get to the playoffs and see if we can make some damage and host a Super Bowl here in our building."

There’s a possibility that Saleh could be one-and-done with the 49ers after this. A couple of teams already have openings. However, there are two reasons it behooves Saleh to remain with the 49ers for another year at least.

Lack of adequate options

Where is Saleh gonna go? That’s a serious question he has to ask himself. As of now, the head coaching vacancies are with the Giants and the Titans. Those would be horrible jobs for him to take.

The Giants have a lot of defensive players to like and a young quarterback to grow with, but they still have abysmal general manager Joe Schoen. Saleh needs to avoid franchises that have inept general managers and owners.

The Raiders might be another opening, which Saleh interviewed for before, but that’s a burning building. There’s a significant lack of adequate options for Saleh to choose from. Obviously, every opening isn’t a good one.

That’s why they’re looking for a head coach in the first place. But Saleh can hold out for a team where he has power, support, and some pieces in place, as Mike Vrabel did with the Patriots.

Only one shot left

Most coaches only get two shots at being a head coach, so Saleh has to make his next one count. He has to be as sure as possible of the team he is joining.

If he gets fired again, no one is going to look at him again to be a head coach. Saleh will be forever regarded as a glorified defensive coordinator only. He won't get another chance again.

That’s why it makes perfect sense for him to take his time. I'm sure Kyle Shanahan will echo that both biased and unbiased. All Saleh does by staying with the 49ers is increase his stock.

Of course, the reverse is also true, but I don’t foresee Saleh failing miserably in his position. He doesn’t need to jump after this season or even after 2026.

Being careful and calculated makes the most sense for him. And if there is too much risk with the vacancies out there, it benefits him to stay and wait for the next cycle.

