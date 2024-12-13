How Much Money Will 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Extension Be Worth?
Brock Purdy is on pace to have the worst season of his career. This all has come during the season that Purdy was expected to perform for a high-value contract extension. People expected him to perform in this crucial season, but the reality is he's been worse. This season has put plenty of question marks on his value, and there still is an argument for both sides. Which side has the better argument?
<$50 Million per Year
$50 million per year might seem too low to some Purdy fans, but I'd beg to differ. Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield are all currently on sub-$50 million a year deals and are some of the best QBs in the league. Yes, Josh Allen's deal was given to him more than 3 years ago before this massive QB contract era, but Josh has stated he's fine with his deal. That's a team player move. Baker Mayfield was given a prove-it deal by Tampa Bay, and this season he has proven it. He isn't going to the front office begging for a new deal, he's embracing it. Kyler Murray received his extension in 2022, and it was one of the biggest at the time. Obviously that has changed, but like the others, Kyler has accepted it.
Purdy could do the same thing as these guys, take a deal that is below what he could to keep this team strong. The 49ers currently have around $50 million in cap space, if Purdy takes a sub-$50 million a year deal it gives the Niners more wiggle room to retain some of their defensive stars. Guys like Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw are all due to a new deal. The less Purdy takes, the more the defense can stay together.
In case being a team player doesn't suffice Purdy, a sub-$50 million deal is what he has played like this season.
Paying a guy more than $50 million when his past 18 games show stats like this? That just doesn't add up to me. It doesn't mean he should get a $33 million prove-it deal like Baker, but it does mean he shouldn't be in the top-tier QB money range. That's why he's practically guaranteed to make more than $40 million, for what he did in his first 24 games. He took them to the Super Bowl and earned a top-tier QB deal, but this season has to bring down the value.
$50-$55 Million per Year
This feels like the most likely price range. QBs around his age making similar deals are guys like Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert. I would 100% take Purdy over the first two, Herbert feels more like a coin toss to me. But this isn't about who's better, it's about what his value is, and he's at those guys' value.
Let's not forget what Brock did last season. Purdy led that team to the Super Bowl and although he didn't perform at his best, he certainly was good. He was great for the whole season, he fought back in tough games and made smart decisions all season to lead them to a 12-5 record. How many times have Justin Herbert or Trevor Lawrence done that?
That's why you pay him this amount, for everything he has done and what he can continue to do. Typically, a QB extension leads to one of the biggest contracts in the league. Agents try their best to gun for the top dollar, and Brock won't be any different. I'd assume his agent will shoot for Dak Prescott numbers ($60 million a year) and the Niners shut it down. The Niners might try to get an agreement on a <$50 million deal, and both sides will agree on the $50-$55 realm. That will put Purdy in the Top 5 Highest Paid QB Tier. Does he belong there? Not necessarily, but he certainly belongs there more than Trevor Lawrence or Jordan Love. Will fans be ok with that? It will split the fandom for the offseason, but it will all change in the regular season. If Brock can improve heading into this new season everyone will be happy, but if he gets worse it could be one of the worst QB contracts in Niners history.
