How Much Pressure is 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Under this Year?
Kyle Shanahan would have ultimate job security right now had we won a Super Bowl, but he hasn't yet.
Now, he's coming off a six-win season during which the 49ers lost seven of their final eight games. The wheels completely fell off. Now, Shanahan has to show that he can bounce back and lead this team deep into the playoffs once again.
That's why Bleacher Report says Kyle Shanahan's pressure meter to win a Super Bowl this season is a 9 out of 10.
"When is Kyle Shanahan going to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl victory?" writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "It's a fair question after San Francisco lost in two title games to the Kansas City Chiefs on his watch. Though Shanahan deserves praise for his offensive play-calling prowess, the 49ers have as many winning seasons as losing years through his eight terms with the team."
Which means if Shanahan has another losing season this year, he'll have more losing seasons than winning seasons as he enters his 10th as the 49ers head coach. Only Bill Walsh has coached 10 years for the 49ers. Shanahan has to show that he merits a 10th year.
"With a veteran-laden team and a couple of recent Super Bowl losses, Shanahan and the 49ers must find a breakthrough," Moton continues. "If San Francisco has another subpar year, its head coach may be labeled one of the league's most overrated in terms of how far he's led his team with top-tier talent."
Moton is absolutely correct. Shanahan's reputation and possibly his job are at stake this year. If he goes to the playoffs, he just might get an extension. If he misses the playoffs, he could get replaced.