How Much Pressure is 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Under this Year?

Kyle Shanahan would have ultimate job security right now had we won a Super Bowl, but he hasn't yet.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches his players work out during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Now, he's coming off a six-win season during which the 49ers lost seven of their final eight games. The wheels completely fell off. Now, Shanahan has to show that he can bounce back and lead this team deep into the playoffs once again.

That's why Bleacher Report says Kyle Shanahan's pressure meter to win a Super Bowl this season is a 9 out of 10.

"When is Kyle Shanahan going to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl victory?" writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "It's a fair question after San Francisco lost in two title games to the Kansas City Chiefs on his watch. Though Shanahan deserves praise for his offensive play-calling prowess, the 49ers have as many winning seasons as losing years through his eight terms with the team."

Which means if Shanahan has another losing season this year, he'll have more losing seasons than winning seasons as he enters his 10th as the 49ers head coach. Only Bill Walsh has coached 10 years for the 49ers. Shanahan has to show that he merits a 10th year.

"With a veteran-laden team and a couple of recent Super Bowl losses, Shanahan and the 49ers must find a breakthrough," Moton continues. "If San Francisco has another subpar year, its head coach may be labeled one of the league's most overrated in terms of how far he's led his team with top-tier talent."

Moton is absolutely correct. Shanahan's reputation and possibly his job are at stake this year. If he goes to the playoffs, he just might get an extension. If he misses the playoffs, he could get replaced.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

