Insider: Steelers Should Trade 1st Rd Pick for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
If the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk, it seems likely they'll trade him to the Steelers.
Daniel Jeremiah of The NFL Network recently tweeted this: "If Brandon Aiyuk is truly available via trade (don’t know) I could make a strong argument Pittsburgh would be a perfect match.”
The Steelers have been trying to trade for Aiyuk all offseason, but haven't yet offered the 49ers a first-round pick. Now Steelers Insider Joe Starkey says that Pittsburgh should trade the 2025 first-rounder for Aiyuk.
"They did make a similar trade a few years earlier when they stunned the football world by dealing a first-round pick to Miami for second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick," writes Starkey. "The Steelers knew they would eventually have to sign Fitzpatrick to a mega deal, which they did in 2022, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL."
Starkey brings up a good point, and there are some similarities between Aiyuk and Fitzpatrick. But the Steelers traded for Fitzpatrick midseason -- after Week 2 to be precise. If the 49ers were to trade Aiyuk to Pittsburgh, I would expect that deal to happen midseason as well because a 2025 draft pick wouldn't help the 49ers now, so there would be no urgency to get the deal done before the deadline.
"I would absolutely dangle next year’s first-round pick. I’d compare it to the Fitzpatrick deal," Starkey continued. "You just pretend Aiyuk is your first-round pick, with the catch that you have to pay him like a free agent. Lynch might be inclined to wait, but that doesn’t mean the Steelers shouldn’t make their best offer — if they haven’t already."
I agree that Lynch will be inclined to wait. But if Aiyuk doesn't agree to an extension before the trade deadline, Lynch could decide to trade Aiyuk, considering they probably won't be able to get a first-round pick for him next year.
Stay tuned.