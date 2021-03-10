Is Trent Williams Re-Signing with the 49ers a Done Deal?

Don't be misled by two veterans helping each other make money.

Trent Williams and Richard Sherman recently went on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast, and Collinsworth asked each to predict where the other player will sign next week.

Here's what they said:

Sherman: "I've got (Williams) staying in San Francisco for The Faithful. I think he stays in San Francisco. I think he makes you guys happy for another five or six years, and gets his gold jacket, and decides whether he wants it in Washington or San Francisco."

Williams: "That's not a bad take, fellas. That's not a bad take. You all are barking up the right tree."

Collinsworth then asked Williams to predict where Sherman will sign.

Williams: "I'm still holding out hope that he's going to be back in whatever locker room I'm in. I can see [the Kansas City Chiefs], going in there and helping that defensive backfield. I'd like to see him somewhere where it's nice weather, get a good paycheck, the taxes ain't beating him down. [The Las Vegas Raiders] sounds like a good team. I think the Indianapolis Colts. The AFC, there's a lot of good places over there. As long as he doesn't end up back in Seattle. I definitely don't want to see him twice a year, if I'm in San Francisco."

Sounds like it's a foregone conclusion Williams will re-sign with the 49ers, right?

Not necessarily. Here's how I interpret things.

1. Williams clearly is open to re-signing with the 49ers, and may even expect to re-sign with them. But he definitely left the door open to sign elsewhere when he used the words "whatever locker room I'm in" and "if I'm in San Francisco."

2. If it truly were a done deal between the 49ers and Williams, he would have re-signed by now.

3. Williams might expect the 49ers to make the richest offer, but some other team could outbid the 49ers when free agency starts next week. And Williams probably will sign with the highest bidder. Williams made it clear he wanted to see what he could get on the open market.

4. The 49ers might decide to draft Rashawn Slater in Round 1 instead of entering a bidding war for Williams, who will be 33 next season.

It's hard to know what will happen. But I don't put much stock in Sherman's prediction.

The money will determine where Williams signs.