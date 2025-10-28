Jauan Jennings' time with the 49ers could be drawing to an abrupt end
There’s no question that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings’ stock has dropped dramatically this season.
Heading into this season, Jennings came off a career-best 2024 campaign, having posted 975 yards and six touchdowns. He was the top receiver in an otherwise disappointing 6-11 49ers team.
Jennings asked for a pay raise to reflect his 2024 numbers, and from that moment, his downward trend became increasingly evident. The 49ers offered him an incentive-based bonus, but he will still become a free agent at the end of the season.
His holdout for most of training camp hasn’t been forgotten, but by following in the footsteps of previous wide receivers, he suffered the same predictable outcome: lacking fitness and sharpness, which inevitably put him behind at the start of the season.
That partly explains why his numbers have dropped dramatically. He has just 212 yards and 18 receptions across six games, far below the level he should be operating at.
But let's cut him some slack. When head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a health update on Jennings on Monday, he said: “Jauan’s been banged up all year. So, I think he’s better now than he was two weeks ago, but by no means is he 100-percent.
"He’s still dealing with an ankle, his ribs linger for a while, his shoulder also, but probably more the ankle than anything.
"But, he’s getting better each week. I don’t think he had a setback yesterday, none that I’ve heard. But, he’s been battling every week to get out there.”
While injuries have certainly affected his output, and it is commendable that he continues to play through them, his energy no longer matches what made him a fan favorite in previous seasons.
He had an argument with Shanahan when the 49ers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their most recent game against the Houston Texans, during an otherwise dreadful first half for the offense, he committed a facemask penalty while blocking as quarterback Mac Jones improvised and scrambled for 13 yards.
These examples suggest that he either doesn’t want to play or is seeking a change of scenery, like the trade he requested earlier in the season.
The front office rejected the trade request, but it makes you thankful he didn't get the pay increase he wanted.
The second half of the season gives Jennings a chance to turn things around, but it is ultimately on him to prove he can still be a top offensive weapon. Otherwise, he will likely enter free agency in the offseason, leaving behind a sour taste given his past prestige.