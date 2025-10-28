All 49ers

Jauan Jennings' time with the 49ers could be drawing to an abrupt end

Is this the beginning of the end?

Henry Cheal

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
There’s no question that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings’ stock has dropped dramatically this season.

Heading into this season, Jennings came off a career-best 2024 campaign, having posted 975 yards and six touchdowns. He was the top receiver in an otherwise disappointing 6-11 49ers team.

Jennings asked for a pay raise to reflect his 2024 numbers, and from that moment, his downward trend became increasingly evident. The 49ers offered him an incentive-based bonus, but he will still become a free agent at the end of the season.

His holdout for most of training camp hasn’t been forgotten, but by following in the footsteps of previous wide receivers, he suffered the same predictable outcome: lacking fitness and sharpness, which inevitably put him behind at the start of the season.

That partly explains why his numbers have dropped dramatically. He has just 212 yards and 18 receptions across six games, far below the level he should be operating at.

Jauan Jennings
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But let's cut him some slack. When head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a health update on Jennings on Monday, he said: “Jauan’s been banged up all year. So, I think he’s better now than he was two weeks ago, but by no means is he 100-percent.

"He’s still dealing with an ankle, his ribs linger for a while, his shoulder also, but probably more the ankle than anything.

"But, he’s getting better each week. I don’t think he had a setback yesterday, none that I’ve heard. But, he’s been battling every week to get out there.”

While injuries have certainly affected his output, and it is commendable that he continues to play through them, his energy no longer matches what made him a fan favorite in previous seasons.

He had an argument with Shanahan when the 49ers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their most recent game against the Houston Texans, during an otherwise dreadful first half for the offense, he committed a facemask penalty while blocking as quarterback Mac Jones improvised and scrambled for 13 yards.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the second quarter a
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

These examples suggest that he either doesn’t want to play or is seeking a change of scenery, like the trade he requested earlier in the season.

The front office rejected the trade request, but it makes you thankful he didn't get the pay increase he wanted.

The second half of the season gives Jennings a chance to turn things around, but it is ultimately on him to prove he can still be a top offensive weapon. Otherwise, he will likely enter free agency in the offseason, leaving behind a sour taste given his past prestige.

Published
Henry Cheal
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

