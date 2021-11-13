Jaylon Moore Could be 49ers Starting Right Tackle Against Rams

The in house replacement for McGlinchey is poised to be rookie Jaylon Moore who could be the 49ers starting right tackle on Monday night against the Rams.

Mike McGlinchey is out for the season with a torn quad.

Losing him is a sizeable blow to the 49ers. Finding a sufficient replacement for McGlinchey will be tough. There is no random free agent to fill in. Any substitute will need to be in house.

Tom Compton, who stepped in when McGlinchey exited the game against the Cardinals, missed practice Friday due to a personal matter. Moore most likely took the full first-team reps at right tackle. This is the best case scenario for the 49ers. Compton cannot block you or me if we were out there to pass rush. He shouldn't even be on the 49ers. Getting Moore ready is the ideal option for the 49ers.

The only issue with this is that Moore has been heavily involved on the left side behind Trent Williams. Now the 49ers are asking him to conduct the opposite technique. This is by no means an easy task, especially with just one week of practice. Moore more likely than not will look shaky against the Rams. His technique will be questionable going in and it the magnitude of the game on primetime can possibly be frightening.

Regardless, this is best for the 49ers for the rest of the season. The only other option they could consider is sliding Daniel Brunskill over at right tackle and inserting Aaron Banks at right guard. You could argue that would be the best interests of the 49ers since Brunskill has experience at right tackle and it would kickstart Banks' development.

The 49ers are in a tight spot here. Whoever is in at right tackle will need all the help he can get, so expect a lot of George Kittle to help whoever is out there.