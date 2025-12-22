Why this 49ers' place on the depth chart may not reflect his value

The San Francisco 49ers have finally clarified their stance on Jake Tonges, listing him as the third-string tight end on the depth chart.

Tonges became a key contributor in the first half of the season, largely due to George Kittle’s hamstring injury suffered in Week 1. For a player who had virtually no NFL résumé prior to joining the 49ers, his development progressed by leaps and bounds as the season unfolded.

After recording his first career reception and touchdown and emerging as a reliable offensive contributor, Tonges’ involvement later decreased dramatically.

While this is understandable given Kittle’s return and the attention he draws as the 49ers’ top receiver, Tonges has still proven himself to be a valuable target. Overall, he's notched up four touchdowns this season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan finally confirmed on Saturday Tonges’ designation on the depth chart, but he clearly sees him as a player who can contribute during this crucial stretch leading up to a potential playoff berth.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"You never know until guys get that time. I think our guys are very confident and they believe in themselves, but I don't think it's ever really true confidence until you get to go through those experiences," said Shanahan.

"I mean, just bringing up Tonges for example, when George went down in the first quarter versus Seattle, we had a big game plan to George and when Jake stepped in, we'd really never know he'd react, and he did a hell of a job and it just picked up each week.

"We know if George has an injury, if Luke [Farrell] has an injury, he'll be ready to go and help us win. And same thing with those other guys. Whenever you know that, the staff and the players, it really helps us through these situations."

Tonges has definitely proven this year that he is a better receiving option than Luke Farrell. Overall, he should be considered the 49ers’ second option behind Kittle. In addition to being a solid blocker, Tonges also makes more sense as a financial investment for next season.

This season has already shown his remarkable rise from a virtually unknown player; he has a prime opportunity to further prove himself on the biggest stage in these upcoming high-stakes games to close the regular season.

If Tonges isn’t called upon at any point, the 49ers could ultimately regret the decision. He has been one of the unsung heroes of the first half of the season.

