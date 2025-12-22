Why this 49ers' place on the depth chart may not reflect his value
The San Francisco 49ers have finally clarified their stance on Jake Tonges, listing him as the third-string tight end on the depth chart.
Tonges became a key contributor in the first half of the season, largely due to George Kittle’s hamstring injury suffered in Week 1. For a player who had virtually no NFL résumé prior to joining the 49ers, his development progressed by leaps and bounds as the season unfolded.
After recording his first career reception and touchdown and emerging as a reliable offensive contributor, Tonges’ involvement later decreased dramatically.
While this is understandable given Kittle’s return and the attention he draws as the 49ers’ top receiver, Tonges has still proven himself to be a valuable target. Overall, he's notched up four touchdowns this season.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan finally confirmed on Saturday Tonges’ designation on the depth chart, but he clearly sees him as a player who can contribute during this crucial stretch leading up to a potential playoff berth.
"You never know until guys get that time. I think our guys are very confident and they believe in themselves, but I don't think it's ever really true confidence until you get to go through those experiences," said Shanahan.
"I mean, just bringing up Tonges for example, when George went down in the first quarter versus Seattle, we had a big game plan to George and when Jake stepped in, we'd really never know he'd react, and he did a hell of a job and it just picked up each week.
"We know if George has an injury, if Luke [Farrell] has an injury, he'll be ready to go and help us win. And same thing with those other guys. Whenever you know that, the staff and the players, it really helps us through these situations."
Tonges has definitely proven this year that he is a better receiving option than Luke Farrell. Overall, he should be considered the 49ers’ second option behind Kittle. In addition to being a solid blocker, Tonges also makes more sense as a financial investment for next season.
This season has already shown his remarkable rise from a virtually unknown player; he has a prime opportunity to further prove himself on the biggest stage in these upcoming high-stakes games to close the regular season.
If Tonges isn’t called upon at any point, the 49ers could ultimately regret the decision. He has been one of the unsung heroes of the first half of the season.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal