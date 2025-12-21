One must-start in fantasy football on the San Francisco 49ers

The fantasy football playoffs are among us. Whether you are in a big playoff matchup or looking for a Daily Fantasy win before the season ends, most fantasy gamers are going to want Jauan Jennings in their lineup in Week 16.

Justin Boone of Yahoo Sports posted his bold prediction for the week, and he sees the San Francisco 49ers posting another strong performance.

Can the San Francisco 49ers get another big game from Jauan Jennings

According to Boone, you can expect him to be a top 12 wide out when the scoring settles.

Jennings has been excelling in the second half of the season with six touchdowns over his last six outings. He’s also coming off one of his best performances of the year, scoring twice en route to a WR11 result. Next up is a Colts defense that’s allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers, including a top-12 weekly finisher at the position in four of their last five games. And if you’re wondering, the fifth outing occurred last week when Jaxon Smith-Njigba just missed the mark as the WR14. With Ricky Pearsall dealing with injuries again, there’s nothing stopping Jennings from helping you advance through the fantasy semifinals Justin Boone

The reasoning makes a lot of sense. It is true that Jennings is hot right now. It was not just two touchdowns last week, but six in the last six games. He has played 12 games and has seven touchdowns, meaning he just caught one in the six games prior.

Touchdowns can be fluky, but the stats show that this breakout is not. Jennings was injured earlier in the year and looks a lot healthier now. He is up from three catches per game to 4.3, and 35 yards per game to 47. He is also up from 1.12 yards per route run to 1.63 in the past six games.

More than anything, that may speak to just how impactful Jennings has been when he is on the field. When you add in Ricky Pearsall, who may be out again this week, it is looking like a lot of targets will be going towards Jennings.

As Boone mentioned, it is not just Jennings being hot; the Colts' defense is cold. Both of their top cornerbacks are out, and they are shuffling their second cornerback, but it is likely Jonathan Edwards, a rookie UDFA. He has experience now, but the 49ers can certainly find ways to pick on him.

Beyond that, it is not like the 49ers can just sit on the football and grind out a win. To start, their defense is not good enough. Even against Phillip Rivers, you can expect the defense to give up a few points, forcing the offense to keep the foot on the gas.

The Colts also have a good run defense, so the 49ers would be unwise to continue to test that group.

Jennings is hot; he lacks target competition, and he may be in a high-scoring game against a bad pass defense. What can go wrong for the 49ers receiver in fantasy football this week?

