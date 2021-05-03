Jimmy Garoppolo's Hefty Contract Not an Issue for 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is likely going to remain with the 49ers in 2021.

Whether that is as a starter or backup is yet to be seen. However, the chances of him being the backup down the road is a very plausible scenario. Garoppolo could yet again sustain an injury and never win his job back. Or Trey Lance could simply show enough in training camp where Kyle Shanahan feels comfortable rolling him out.

If that is the case, the 49ers will be paying Garoppolo more than $27 million to be the backup. That is an insane thought to ponder, especially because it can happen. It would practically be a waste of money by the 49ers where they would save precious dollars by simply cutting him.

Surprisingly, Garoppolo's hefty contract is not an issue for the 49ers.

"I always ask if it can fit in the cap, then we're okay with it," said Shanahan at his post-draft presser. "When I say that we're okay with it, I mean the people that have to pay that. I know Jed (York) and his family are okay with that and I know it fits in the cap, so that's why it feels like a good situation for us."

As much as it would be burning money to have Garoppolo be the backup at such a high salary, where are they even going to use that cash towards? The only thing that comes to mind is using it towards a Fred Warner contract extension. Since the 49ers already have their franchise quarterback in Lance, it makes sense to use Garoppolo's salary towards Warner's extension.

That could very well still be in play as it is only May. A lot can change over the next three months like Garoppolo getting traded to someone in August Sam-Bradford style. Until then, Garoppolo's hefty contract is not a bother to the 49ers.

"I think it's a testament to the commitment of our ownership," said John Lynch. "When this process was going on, that's a question that we asked. That was our preference to draft a quarterback and keep Jimmy (Garoppolo) provided someone didn't come and completely blow us away. They gave us that commitment that we could do that and we're happy to have that situation right now."