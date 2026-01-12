The 49ers win over the Eagles confirms Robert Salah's future in 2026
The San Francisco 49ers defied the odds with a 23–19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round.
The performance showed fight, toughness, grit, determination, and the nerve to pull out a win with everything stacked against them. Once again, they now face the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round.
The defense was a major question mark heading into the matchup, yet defensive coordinator Robert Saleh silenced doubts with a standout performance in the highest-stakes game of the season.
Robert Saleh produced a coaching masterclass
Saleh has been one of the key figures behind the 49ers’ impressive 12–5 regular-season record. The way he’s cultivated a tight-knit, hungry young defense into a unit producing standout performers is remarkable.
As a result, the 49ers advanced to the playoffs and finished just one game short of clinching the NFC’s No. 1 seed. But after a week of playing key starters, Saleh’s defense had to face a fully rested Philadelphia Eagles offense that enjoyed a bye in the final week of the regular season.
Not only that, but the 49ers were forced into last-resort solutions at linebacker. The unit was so depleted that San Francisco had to sign players during the regular season. With effectively no pass rush and relying on fifth- and sixth-choice linebackers, Saleh still managed to get Eric Kendricks, Garret Wallow, and Curtis Robinson performing at an elite level.
He got rookies Upton Stout and Marques Sigle to make multiple key stops, while the entire defense managed to contain the reigning Super Bowl champion offense led by Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Saquon Barkley.
To summarize, a defensive masterclass took place in Philadelphia.
Robert Saleh's future will almost certainly be as a head coach
The 49ers are now two wins away from the Super Bowl in their own backyard. But before they can think about that, Saleh has to contend with multiple interviews from organizations wanting his signature for the 2026 season.
San Francisco has to do whatever it takes to keep him from joining another franchise. You can’t blame him for wanting to have a go, but the 49ers are already overachieving with their current roster. Just imagine what they could do when Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are back.
But enjoy the here and now, because Saleh’s return to the Bay has shown only one thing: he has not coached at a higher level than before this season.
