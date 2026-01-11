Why this one reason should be all the motivation the 49ers need vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers' reaching the playoffs is a testament to the organization from top to bottom.

It may sound odd considering the 49ers’ place among the NFL’s most successful franchises, but this season deserves real praise. In a year derailed by injuries to key starters, a 12–5 finish is an impressive accomplishment.

Now they face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

And this one reason should be all the motivation the 49ers need to advance to the Divisional Round.

It's now a serious possibility Fred Warner returns if the 49ers progress

If the 49ers had beaten the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale, they would have earned a bye week, but that’s not the reality.

Permutations and what-ifs aside, key veteran Fred Warner was seen running on the side field on Thursday. It was genuinely a sight to behold, considering his ankle injury in Week 6 was considered a season-ender.

Although he isn’t participating in team drills with the rest of the roster, his progress should serve as a key motivator.

“I think it’s too far off right now,” said Kyle Shanahan on Warner's injury on Monday. “I think it is a possibility as we get closer to a possible third game here, Championship Game, but it’s not something we’re thinking about right now.”

While it remains uncertain whether Warner will even take the field at any point in the playoffs, San Francisco can only focus on what’s in front of them: winning.

That possibility alone should be motivation enough, as a win could help bring one of the team’s key players back for the playoffs. Warner’s presence in practice already boosts morale, and that doesn’t even begin to capture the impact he could have on game day.

At linebacker, the 49ers are especially depleted. And while the Eagles’ offense isn’t nearly as dangerous as it was during their Super Bowl run, it still presents a tough test with reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts leading the unit.

Even if he never takes the field or plays a single snap for the rest of the season, Warner has already shown multiple times since his injury against Tampa Bay that he will do everything possible to lift spirits and help push the 49ers over the finish line.

Don’t expect him to feature, but view his gradual rehab as something to build toward, with the hope he can contribute later.

