Key Factors to Watch when the 49ers Face the Bears
This afternoon, the 49ers will face the Chicago Bears in one of the most pivotal games of the season. This game can begin the much needed run for the Red and Gold, and possibly lead them to the playoffs.
Bears Run D vs Isaac Guerendo
Isaac Guerendo will get his first opportunity as the starting running back of the 49ers, but he has a tough matchup against a strong Bears run defense. This season, the Bears have been one of the better teams against the run. PFF has them ranked as the 10th-best run defense in the league. Guerendo is going to have to fight hard to try and dominate the run game, especially since the Niners run a heavy run offense. I'd expect the Niners to try and scheme up some runs to get him into space and to use that quick burst of speed for big runs.
Bears Coverage vs Niners Pass-Catchers
Once again the Bears continue to show their strengths on Defense. According to PFF, the Bears coverage grade is 8th in the league. This unit has shown the ability to lock up opposing pass catchers, which doesn't match the Niners strengths. This season the 49ers have struggled to create seperation when running routes. It has been the story of the WR core, and facing a good Bears coverage team is bound to show issues. The Niners need to scheme up some screens or get the ball to pass catchers like George Kittle reliably. If not, Purdy will be struggling to get the football out quickly.
Bears Pass Blocking vs Niners D-Line
Caleb Williams really loves to throw the football, and it becomes easier to do it when you have an O-Line that can hold strong pass protection. This will be a key for the Niners to win, getting to the quarterback when he is going to pass. Nick Bosa being out won't help their chances, but guys like Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins need to make up for his absence and get some sacks. If Caleb has time to get the rock out, it won't be good for the Niners.
Fix the Run Defense
This has been the story of the Niners this season. An inability to stop the run efficiently, or at all. According to PFF, the Niners run defense Grade is 29th in the league. In case that isn't painful enough, in every Niners loss this season the opposition is averaging just around 154 rushing yards. In the they've won the opposition averages only 72 yards. The difference is huge. When they can stop the run they win football games, it has to start now to even have hope of a playoff run.
Win the Turnover Battle
This one feels pretty self-explanatory. The more turnovers you create, the more likely you are to win the game. The more you turn the ball over, the less likely you are to win the game. As simple as it is, the Niners have been unable to achieve it this season. This season, the Niners have had 12 turnovers, 8 of which are Brock Purdy interceptions. That cannot happen if a Niners playoff push is on the horizon. It's time to see 2023 Brock, where his efficiency is at the top of the league.
All in all, it's going to be a tough matchup for the Niners. Hopefully for them, it won't become the fourth loss in a row.
Follow me on X @conors_corner