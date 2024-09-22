Key Factors to Watch When the 49ers Face the Rams in Week 3
The LA Rams are coming off a rough showing in their game against the Cardinals, but the 49ers aren't doing much better. The 49ers are still figuring out how they lost to Minnesota last week. With both teams in desperate need for a win, it's interesting to see how it will be done. With names like Kittle, Deebo, Nacua, and Kupp out, how can these teams get the win?
1. Shanahan vs. McVay
Whenever these two face each other, it's always a show. Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay worked with each other in Washington back in 2013. We all know how this story pans out, Kyle leaves for the 49ers and McVay goes to the Rams. Both have tons of success in their new jobs, but their record against each other gives the nod to Kyle. Kyle has won 10 of their 15 matchups, but in that time McVay has lifted a Super Bowl trophy. Who's the better coach? I don't know, they both have accomplished so much. But I do know these two know each other's scheme to a tee. So who knows what tricks they'll pull out of the bag to confuse the other? All in all, it's due to be an excellent matchup.
2. Jauan Jennings/Brandon Aiyuk vs. Tre'Davious White
The Rams have shown that they love zone-coverage this season. They have been among the highest in zone coverage rates through 2 weeks, but are ranked in the bottom five in yards allowed per reception. This team might need a change, and if they do the time is now against a weaker 49ers. I expect Tre'Davious White to shadow these two receivers for several big plays, and that's the key for the 49ers. They need to win those matchups when they get them, prove to everyone that they are dogs on this team. In particular, Aiyuk needs to prove it a lot more. If he's going to be a $30 million-a-year guy, he needs at least 100 yards to prove it.
3. 49ers Pass Rush vs. LA Rams Pass Blocking
The LA Rams have a bad offensive line. In 2 weeks, Matthew Stafford has been sacked 7 times. The Niners need to make it at least 10 against this team. With Nick Bosa listed as questionable, Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins are big names to remember. These two will be out for a majority of snaps and need to get to Stafford. His arm is such a weapon, and that weapon is useless if he's on the ground.
4. Jordan Mason vs. Rams Run Defense
I really love Jordan Mason. The way he runs so hard, and his quickness on his feet makes him so fun to watch. And against a Rams team that gave James Conner 122 yards with 5.8 yards per attempt, it's time for him to shine. The LA Rams have a Run Defense ranking at 60.1 according to PFF, while the Niners have a Run Grade of 74.2. Everything is saying this should be a Jordan Mason game, the eye test and the stats agree. So he has to have a big game, if he's slowed down we know what this offense looks like. We saw it in Minnesota, this team can't win if they get to pass happy. They have to establish Mason as a threat early, and ride that wave to a victory.