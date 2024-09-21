Why 49ers RB Jordan Mason is an Elite Ball Carrier
Jordan Mason might not be the best overall running back in the NFL right now, but it's hard to find one who carries the ball better than he does.
The 49ers' current starting running back is not the best receiver out of the backfield, although he's pretty good at running routes and catching passes when given the opportunity. But when it comes to the most basic thing a running back has to do -- run the ball -- he's as good as anyone. He might be better than Christian McCaffrey. And that's no knock on the reigning Offensive Player of the Year.
McCaffrey was a top-10 pick for a reason -- he's a great athlete. And Mason was an undrafted free agent for a reason -- he's not particularly fast and he's not extremely shifty. He doesn't juke NFL defenders and make them miss the way McCaffrey can.
Here's what makes Mason so special: He has elite vision, he's decisive and he delivers the first blow. That means he doesn't get hit -- he hits people. When a linebacker runs over to tackle him, Mason lowers his shoulder and knocks the linebacker backward. Consistently. That's why Mason gets so many yards after contact. He beats defenders to the punch and literally drags them with him.
In that sense, Mason might be the most violent runner the NFL has seen since Marshawn Lynch. And Lynch was one of the greatest running backs of his generation, arguably a future Hall of Famer. I'm not saying Mason is destined for Canton, but I am saying he could lead the league in rushing if he starts 17 games. He's that good.