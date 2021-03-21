Kyle Juszczyk Needs to See an Increase in Usage With the 49ers

There is no excuse as to why Kyle Juszczyk doesn't receive the ball more than the two times per game he averaged last season.

Kyle Juszczyk is back with the 49ers for the foreseeable future.

Despite being involved in only 40 percent of the offensive snaps last season, Juszczyk plays an integral role for the 49ers.

Aside from the obvious key blocks he executes in the run game, Juszczyk is a threat to a defense when he motions because they have to consider him as a receiver at times. He is very capable of doing damage with the ball in his hands, but Kyle Shanahan doesn't seem too fond of using him in that manner.

Juszczyk needs to see an increase in usage with the 49ers next season.

There is no excuse as to why Juszczyk doesn't receive the ball more than the two times per game he averaged last season. 36 touches doesn't do him justice. It is why envisioning the 49ers re-signing Juszczyk seemed unlikely because they could not validate giving him adequate money for just 40 percent of the offensive snaps.

Shanahan is deliberately putting a ceiling on the potential of Jusczcyk. That is something Juszczyk himself hopes gets fixed with his buddy and newly promoted offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

"I'm definitely hopeful that having my guy more involved in the passing game might get a few more looks my way, so that will be something we see in the fall." said a smiling Juszczyk at his presser on Wednesday.

McDaniel very well should be able to implement him more. Doing so could aid and ease the pressure off of their other skill players. Right now, defenses do not really have a reason to account for Juszczyk anymore because he hardly sees the ball. By incorporating him more, the 49ers create unique mismatches.

Even lining him up in the slot as a receiver is serviceable. In 2019, the passer rating when targeting Juszczyk in the slot was 116.7, per Pro Football Focus. It is more than just giving him handoffs and motioning him out of the backfield. Juszczyk just wants the ball and he has openly admitted he gets a thrill out of it.

McDaniel and Shanahan are surely creative and logical enough to know they have a superb talent on their roster. It is time for them to validate the contract given to him and let his potential run wild.